Hört hier The Hives‘ neue Comeback-Single „Good Samaritan“

Nachdem sie Mitte Mai mit „I’m Alive“ ihren ersten neuen Song seit sieben Jahren veröffentlicht haben, schieben The Hives nun mit „Good Samaritan“ eine weitere Comeback-Single nach. Beide Songs finden sich auf einer nun erschienenen Double-A-Side-Single, die von Jack Whites Label Third Man Records herausgegeben wird.

„Good Samaritan“ wurde ebenso wie „I’m Alive“ von Dave Sardy produziert. The Hives selbst „erklären“ ihren neuen Song mit Fragen über sich selbst in der dritten Person:

„This a song about helping people help themselves by not helping them? Are they sarcastic or do they hate people now? Is this punk? You never know with these Hives and it’s been a while since I saw them so let’s all go see them again and see what they are on about? Musically faster than usual but a surprising dive into the chorus that feels like going into hyper-space. Now it’s not surprising anymore. Oh well.“

Hört Euch „Good Samaritan“ hier an:

Die 7″-Single „I’m Alive/Good Samaritan“ könnt Ihr für 6 US-Dollar im Online-Store von Third Man Records bestellen.

Das bisher letzte Studioalbum der schwedischen Band, LEX HIVES, erschien 2012. ME-Redakteur Stephan Rehm Rozanes vergab nur 2 von 6 Sternen und nannte es ein „Gitarrenrock-Pastiche, auf den sich das Warten nicht gelohnt hat.“ Seitdem hält sich die Gruppe um Sänger Pelle Almqvist vor allem mit Festivalshows am Laufen.