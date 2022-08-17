Musik
Joy Divisions Ian Curtis: Mural in Manchester mit Werbung übermalt

von
Statt des ikonischen Gemäldes war plötzlich Werbung für das Debütalbum des Rappers Aitch zu sehen. Der bittet um Entschuldigung, habe davon nichts gewusst und verspricht baldige Klärung.
Aitch live im Mai 2022 in Coventry, England.
Aitch live im Mai 2022 in Coventry, England.
Foto: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Dave J Hogan. All rights reserved.

In Manchester wurde das ikonische Mural von Joy Divisions Ian Curtis überklebt – mit Werbung für das neue Album CLOSE TO HOME des Rappers Aitch. Nachdem der auf Twitter darauf aufmerksam gemacht wurde, hat er sich prompt dafür entschuldigt und versichert, davon erstens nichts gewusst zu haben und sich zweitens darum zu kümmern, dass Ian Curtis sobald wie möglich wieder zu sehen sein wird. Niemals würde er einen Lokalhelden wie Curtis derart respektlos behandeln. „It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork“, schrieb er. „This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.“

Ian Curtis‘ damaliger Mitmusiker Peter Hook hat knapp, freundlich und dankbar auf den Tweet von Aitch reagiert. Er dankte ihm für die Geste.

Das Bild von Ian Curtis auf der Port Street im Northern Quarter der Stadt wurde im Oktober 2020 vom Graffiti-Künstler Akse P19 erschaffen. Es basiert auf einem Foto des belgischen Fotografen The Ian Curtis Philippe Carly. Dessen Botschaft sollte es nicht nur sein, an den 1980 verstorbenen Joy-Division-Sänger zu erinnern, sondern um Aufmerksamkeit für Mental-Health-Initiativen zu generieren. Akse schrieb auf seien Social-Media-Kanälen: „[The mural] had become a cultural landmark and meant so much to people from Manchester and beyond. It doesn’t take much common sense to understand that this mural should have remained for what it represented and stood for.“

Aitchs Debüt-Album CLOSE TO HOME erscheint am 19. August 2022. Unter anderem Ed Sheeran wird darauf zu hören sein.

Aitch Ian Curtis joy division Manchester Peter Hook


ME-Redaktion
