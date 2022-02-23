Musik
Mark Lanegan: So nehmen andere Rockstars Abschied

von
„Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did. He was absolutely brilliant.“
Mark Lanegan live 2015
Mark Lanegan live 2015
Foto: Nora Lorek. All rights reserved.

Mark Lanegan ist tot. Der US-Rockmusiker starb überraschend am 22. Februar 2022 im Alter von 57 Jahren in Irland. Über die Todesursache ist noch nichts öffentlich bekannt. Die Meldung nehmen derweil nicht nur Fans, sondern auch zahlreiche musikalische Wegbegleiter*innen zum Anlass, dem Solomusiker und einstigem Mitglied der Screaming Trees und Queens Of The Stone Age Tribut zu zollen.

Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) etwa beschrieb Lanegan als einen liebenswürdigen Mann. „Er führte ein wildes Leben, von dem viele von uns nur träumen können. Er hinterlässt uns fantastische Texte und Musik! Dankt Gott, dass er durch all das für immer leben wird.“ Garbage nannten Lanegan einen sehr talentierten Künstler, der mit „honey dipped tones“ gesegnet gewesen sei. Für Badly Drawn Boy war Lanegan einer der größten Sänger der vergangenen 30 Jahre.

Seht hier diverse Tweets von Musiker*innen, die an Mark Lanegan erinnern:

Mark Morton (Lamb Of God)

Peter Hook

Garbage

Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai)

Sleaford Mods

Moby

Badly Drawn Boy

Matt Pinfield (Ex-MTV-Moderator)

+++ Diese News erschien zuerst auf RollingStone.de +++

Martin Schüler
