MTV European Music Awards setzen politisches Zeichen

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: Ed Sheeran wins the Best Song Award for Bad Habits at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Foto: FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz. All rights reserved.