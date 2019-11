„Prince of Cats“: Spike Lee paart „Romeo und Julia“ mit HipHop

View this post on Instagram

Alright. OK. Dat Cat Iz Literally Out Of Da Bag. The Next Spike Lee Joint Iz Brother Ron Wimberly’s Great Graphic Novel PRINCE OF CATS. Dis Newest Joint Will Be A Continuation Of My Da People’s Republic Of BROOKLYN Saga. Henceforth And Whatnot-SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT,DO THE RIGHT THING,JUNGLE FEVER, CROOKLYN,CLOCKERS,HE GOT GAME, RED HOOK SUMMER,And SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT (Netflix Series). And Dat’s Da “Goddamn” Truth,Ruth.🎬🎬🎬🎬🎬🎬🎬