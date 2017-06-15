Queens Of The Stone Age verraten weitere „VILLAINS“-Details

Am Mittwochabend beendeten die Queens Of The Stone Age ihre kryptischen Andeutungen und legten endlich Fakten auf den Tisch: In einem lustigen Video, dass die Band bei einem Lügendetektortest zeigte, wurde indirekt erklärt, dass das neue Album von Josh Homme und Co. VILLAINS heißen würde, einen Song namens „Feet Don’t Fail Me“ beherbergen würde und von Mark Ronson produziert wurde.

Nun verraten sie weitere Details: VILLAINS erscheint am 25. August 2017 auf Matador Records und wurde von Alan Moulder gemischt. Neben Artwork und Tracklist präsentieren die Queens Of The Stone Age auch ihre erste, sehr tanzbare Single „The Way You Used To Do“:

„VILLAINS“ von Queens Of The Stone Age – die Tracklist:

1. Feet Don’t Fail Me

2. The Way You Used To Do

3. Domesticated Animals

4. Fortress

5. Head Like A Haunted House

6. Un-Reborn Again

7. Hideaway

8. The Evil Has Landed

9. Villains Of Circumstance

„VILLAINS“ von Queens Of The Stone Age – das Artwork:

Der Albumtitel habe übrigens nichts mit Donald Trump zu tun, erklärt Josh Homme:

„The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that shit. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.“

Im November kommen Josh Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman und Jon Theodore auf Tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age auf Deutschland-Tour 2017 – die Termine:

09.11.17 Oberhausen – König-Pilsener-Arena

10.11.17 München – Zenith

11.11.17 Berlin – Velodrom

15.11.17 Hamburg – Sporthalle

