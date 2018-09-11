Richard Ashcroft hat kein Verständnis für Musiker, die öffentlich über Politik sprechen

Am 18. Augsut 2018 in Manchester: Richard Ashcroft im Vorprogramm von Liam Gallagher

Richard Ashcroft macht gerade Werbung für seine neue Single „Surprised By The Joy“. Als er damit Gast beim Radiosender Radio X war, nutzte er die Gelegenheit dazu, leidenschaftlich auch über ein anderes Thema zu sprechen, das den ehemaligen The-Verve-Sänger offenbar beschäftigt: Ashcroft wünscht sich, dass Popmusiker*innen nicht länger ihre Bühnen für politische Reden „mißbrauchen“. Sie sollen sich gefälligst auf das konzentrieren, wofür sie vom Publikum bezahlt werden – auf Unterhaltung.

Hier ein paar Original-Zitate aus Ashcrofts Interview:

„So many fucking artists, man, if they can’t write a song or they can’t sing or they can’t play, they end up being like semi-political leaders, or believe they have to have a million causes to hide the fact that they can’t do the very thing that we want them to do.“

„Ultimately, if someone’s paying hard-earned money to see me play live, they don’t want a rant about what’s happening on the other side of the world. They don’t want to know which way they should vote.“

„So all these artists and actors, with all their opinions and all their little speeches… Go back to what you were supposed to do. Go back and entertain the world.“

„And it doesn’t have to be candy-floss entertainment, it can have some depth. But just do it via the vehicle of what we pay you to do.”

Auch interessant Lana Del Rey sagt ihr Konzert in Israel ab Ashcroft nennt im Interview keine Namen, spricht damit indirekt aber alle Künstler*innen an, die sich in der Vergangenheit zum Beispiel über Donald Trump, Brexit oder Konzerte in Israel äußerten. Auch die Tatsache, dass sich in Deutschland nach dem „Wir sind mehr“-Konzert in Chemnitz immer mehr Pop- und Rockmusiker öffentlich gegen Rechts positionieren, dürfte Ashcroft demnach nicht gefallen.

