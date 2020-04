View this post on Instagram

I hope everyone is doing well in these difficult and very existential times. After a lot of thought and discussion, I am sorry to inform you all that the release date for my upcoming album "Unfollow the Rules" is being postponed to July 10th. We are living in uncertain times at the moment. The CD's and Vinyl LP's of my new album "Unfollow the Rules" are stuck in the warehouse as they had to shut down to make way for all essential businesses being able to operate at full speed to support our fight against COVID-19. You know that I am an old school guy and for me the physical product is extremely important. I am incredibly proud of this album and the way I want you to experience it ideally is listening to it from front to back in the comfort of your living room, reading the lyrics, and looking at the booklet that I carefully designed. I view "Unfollow the Rules" as a bookend to my first album and as a summary of my entire oeuvre so far. I want you to experience it as it was originally intended before the virus changed our lives. I hope we take some lessons from what is happening at the moment with us into the future, to be better prepared, to decrease the speed with which we lead our lives and to increase the way we care for each other and the environment. We are all in this together! I cannot wait to share this album with you! I am sure that some of you are disappointed that it will not be on April 24th but I believe that this album is one of my finest and will be one that will stand the test of time. This is why I feel it deserves to land in your lap the way it was always conceived. I hope you will forgive me that it is just a few months later than planned, but what are a few months compared to eternity? I would neither do the music just, nor everyone who worked so hard on this and nor ultimately you. Nonetheless you will get a lot of new Rufus in the days and weeks to come. I will continue my daily #roberecitals (aka #musicaleverydays #quarantunes) on Instagram, we are going to release a new single from the album on the 24th of April and there are some other really exciting new ideas that we are working on diligently. Stay tuned for a lot more!

Pre-order now!