Rufus Wainwright zeigt Animationsvideo zu neuem Song „Alone Time“

Rufus Wainwright hat eine neue Single inklusive Video veröffentlicht. „Alone Time“ ist Teil seines neuen Albums UNFOLLOW THE RULES, das am 10. Juli erscheinen soll. Das Video wurde von Josh Shaffner gedreht, die darin zu sehenden Illustrationen stammen von ihm und Wainwright selbst.

Rufus Wainwright selbst sagt über seinen neuen Song:

„Alone Time is the end title of my upcoming album „Unfollow The Rules“, an old school record that attempts to take the listener on a rich journey through the myriad of experiences of this thing we call “life”. It is my belief that with everyone and everything, ultimately, all conclusions are about solitude and the acceptance of that fact, and that often this is a very beautiful realization. But today, in these dark times, I’m thinking a lot about the thousands of people who due to Covid 19 are forced to experience intense isolation at the end of their days in order to save others, and the incredible fear that that must entail. This track is humbly dedicated to them, it is a wish of hope and a prayer for grace that they feel some sense of joy and comfort in knowing they are performing such an incredible act of sacrifice for humanity.“

Rufus Wainwright hatte zuletzt über einen Instagram-Post angekündigt, dass die Veröffentlichung seines bevorstehenden zehnten Studioalbums UNFOLLOW THE RULES aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie verschoben werde müsse. Das Release der Platte war ursprünglich für den 24. April vorgesehen, nun soll UNFOLLOW THE RULES erst am 10. Juli erscheinen.

In dem besagten Instagram-Post erklärt der kanadisch-amerikanische Sänger und Songwriter, aus welchen Gründen das Release verschoben wird. Er schreibt: „Wir leben im Moment in unsicheren Zeiten. Die CDs und Vinyl-LPs meines neuen Albums UNFOLLOW THE RULES stecken in den Lagern fest, da diese geschlossen werden mussten, um Platz für alle lebenswichtigen Geschäftsfelder zu schaffen, die mit Hochdruck daran arbeiten, um unseren Kampf gegen COVID-19 zu unterstützen.“ Er fügt hinzu: „Ihr wisst, dass ich ein Typ der alten Schule bin und dass für mich das physische Produkt extrem wichtig ist. Ich bin unglaublich stolz auf dieses Album, und ich möchte, dass ihr es idealerweise von vorne bis hinten in eurem Wohnzimmer hört, den Text lest und das von mir sorgfältig gestaltete Booklet anschaut.“