So sehen die Zwillinge vom „SIAMESE DREAM“-Cover der Smashing Pumpkins heute aus

Jeder kennt den Penis von Spencer Elden. Er erschien am 24. September 1991 erstmals in der Öffentlichkeit – auf dem Cover von Nirvanas legendärem Album NEVERMIND. Elden war das so berühmt gewordene Baby, das darauf nackig einem Dollarschein hinterher tauchte. Elden wurde seitdem nicht müde, auf sein Babystardasein hinzuweisen, stellte etwas das Cover mehrfach nach:

Es gibt aber auch mindestens eine andere große Rockband der Neunziger, die Kinder auf einem ihrer heute ikonischen Cover zeigten: Auf SIAMESE DREAM, dem zweiten und 1993 erschienenen Album der Smashing Pumpkins, waren zwei junge Mädchen mit Engelsflügeln zu sehen. Sie heißen Ali Laenger und LySandra Roberts und haben sich heute, anlässlich der Reunion der Smashing Pumpkins in Fast-Originalbesetzung, ebenfalls wieder zusammengetan und das berühmte Foto von damals nachgestellt. Pumpkins-Boss Billy Corgan postete es auf Instagram mit den Worten:

„On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon),” wrote Corgan. “Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What’s amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they’d never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie’s shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP’s own, personal lucky star.

“So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today’s launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind’s eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger’s backyard, looking like little Mother Mary’s, smiling and laughing into the sun.”

Hier seht Ihr das Bild plus Text:

Es gab aber noch ein weiteres Posting, mit dem er Ali Laenger, LySandra Roberts und seine Band in Szene setzte: In einem Video setzten die beiden Kostümierten, untermalt vom SIAMESE-DREAM-Hit „Today“, das Smashing-Pumpkins-Logo in Brand und verkünden damit Daten der „Shiny And Oh So Bright“-Tour der Smashing Pumpkins mit Corgan, Gitarrist James Iha, Drummer Jimmy Chamberlain und ohne Bassistin D’Arcy Wretzky. Die ist weiterhin mit Corgan verstritten und wird von Jeff Schroeder ersetzt.