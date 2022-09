Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Die komplette Setlist und Videos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Dave Grohl of honorees Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Foto: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021. All rights reserved.