Thom Yorke hat einen Song für Greenpeace geschrieben

Thom Yorke hat einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Diesmal handelt es sich aber nicht um einen weiteren Track aus dem von ihm komponierten Soundtrack zum „Suspiria“-Remake.

Der Titel „Hands Off The Antarctic“ deutet es bereits an: In Yorkes neuem Instrumental-Track geht es, auch wenn Yorke keinen Text und Gesang mitliefert, um Umweltschutz. Er begleitet folgerichtig eine neue Kampagne der Umweltschutzorganisation Greenpeace, das Video zum Song zeigt Schwarz-Weiß-Bilder aus der Antarktis.

Radiohead-Sänger und Solomusiker Thom Yorke sagt über sein Engagement und seinen neuen Song: „There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint. This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

RAdioheads aktuelles Album A MOON SHAPED POOL ist im Frühjahr 2016 erschienen. Thom Yorkes zweites Soloalbum TOMORROW’S MODERN BOXES erschien 2014.