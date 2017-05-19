Toggle menu

Tom Morello findet bewegende Worte zum Tode Chris Cornells

von
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Chris Cornell and Tom Morello of Audioslave perform during the Prophets Of Rage And Friends' A
Chris Cornell und Tom Morello am 20. Januar 2017 in Los Angeles
Foto: FilmMagic, Taylor Hill. All rights reserved.
„I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent.“

Tom Morello hat öffentlich von seinem Freund und Bandkollegen Chris Cornell Abschied genommen. Auf Instagram postete Morello ein Foto von sich und Cornell und ehrte den Sänger unter anderem für seine Freundschaft, seinen Intellekt und sein Talent.

Lest hier Tom Morellos Abschiedsgruß an Chris Cornell im Wortlaut:

I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family.

Soundgarden-Sänger Chris Cornell starb am 17. Mai 2017 im Alter von nur 52 Jahren. Als Todesursache wurde Selbstmord festgestellt.

Cornell und der ehemalige Rage-Against-The-Machine-Gitarrist Tom Morello gründeten gemeinsam mit Brad Wilk (Ex-RATM) und Tim Commerford (Ex-RATM) 2001 die Supergroup Audioslave, veröffentlichten drei Alben und lösten sich 2007 wieder auf. Im Januar 2017 traten sie in einer einmaligen Live-Reunion auf dem „Anti Inaugration Ball“ auf, den Morellos Bandprojekt Prophets Of Rage als Gegenaktion zur Amtseinführung von Donald Trump organisiert hatte.

Die 10 besten Songs von Chris Cornell

