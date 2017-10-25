Bonobo zeigt neues Video zu „Break Apart“ featuring Rhye

Anfang 2017 hat Bonobo nach langer Wartezeit sein neues Album veröffentlicht, und dieses Warten hatte sich gelohnt: Auf MIGRATION wandert Simon „Bonobo“ Green nonchalant durch die elektronische Musik, bedient sich mal bei Ambient, mal bei Downtempo. Die Vielseitigkeit der Platte spiegelt sich in den zahlreichen Features wider: So lud Green für das erfrischend poppige „Surface“ Nicole Miglis (von Hundred Waters) ein, während man auf dem exotischen „Bambro Koyo Ganda“ Innov Gnawa hört – eine Band bestehend aus marokkanischen Auswanderern, sesshaft in New York, die sich der traditionellen Musik ihrer Heimat, der Gnawa-Musik, verschrieben hat. Zu einem weiteren Feature hat Bonobo nun ein (alternatives) Video drehen lassen: Für den Track „Break Apart“ konnte Green das kanadisch-dänisch-kalifornische Duo Rhye gewinnen, für den neuen Clip den Regisseur Spencer Creigh.

Laut Pressestatement geht es im Video zu „Break Apart“ darum:

„The video is centred around three young couples, in three separate 24-hour periods as they spend an entire day together in one motel room with no phones, televisions, or other distractions. Each comes with their own unique histories, proclivities, and dynamics. We watch their intimate looks, conversations, and touches – juxtaposing their subjective passions with the indifferent transient space of a single motel room.“

Creigh sagt: „I wanted to create the sensation that you, as the viewer, are somehow participating in voyeurism by watching the video. There’s this great dichotomy that you experience watching the video where you’re simultaneously moved by watching these very authentic moments of true feeling and then this uneasy feeling that you’re invading their privacy.”

Das jetzige Video ist nicht das erste zu „Break Apart“: Als Vorboten von MIGRATION ließ Bonobo den Track im Dezember 2016 von fliegenden Drohnen untermalen beziehungsweise umgekehrt.