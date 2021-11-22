BTS räumen bei den American Music Awards 2021 ab – hier alle Gewinner*innen

Foto: Getty Images for MRC, Kevin Winter. All rights reserved.

Am Wochenende wurde die American Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles verliehen. Als Gewinner des Abends gingen BTS hervor. Die koreanische Boygroup nahm drei Preise mit nach Hause. Ihr Song „Butter wurde als „Favourite Pop Song“, die K-Pop-Band selbst als „Favourite Pop Duo Or Group“ und in der Königskategorie als „Artist Of The Year“ ausgezeichnet. In dieser Kategorie setzten sie sich gegen Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd und Taylor Swift durch.

BTS-Mitglied RM sagte am Abend, seine Band sei aufrichtig geehrte, die Bühne mit so tollen Künstler*innen teilen zu dürfen. Er erinnerte sich auch an ihren ersten AMA-Auftritt im Jahr 2017 mit dem Song „DNA“: „Wr waren damals viel zu gespannt und nervös und seitdem haben wir eine lange und tolle Fahrt erlebt. Aber niemand konnte darauf wetten, dass wir eines Tages diese Auszeichnung hier kriegen würden – außer Ihr, ARMY.“ Als „Army“ bezeichnen sich die zahlreichen Fans von BTS.

RM fasste zusammen: „Sieben Jungs aus Korea, vereint durch eine Liebe zur Musik, treffen auf die Liebe und die Unterstützung ihrer ARMYs aus der ganzen Welt. Die ganze Sache ist ein Wunder. Ehrlich, wir haben das hier niemals als selbstverständlich erachtet. Danke Euch vielmals.“

Früher am Abend traten BTS schon einmal auf – wie angekündigt, performten sie mit Coldplay ihre gemeinsame Single „My Universe“.

In anderen Kategorien bei den AMAs 2021 gewannen unter anderem Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West (als bester Gospel-Artist) und Doja Cat.

Alle Nominierten und Gewinner*innen bei den American Music Awards 2021 im Überblick:

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo Or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’

The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’

Favourite Pop Song

BTS, ‘Butter’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’

Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’

Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’

Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’

Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’

Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’

Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’

Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’

Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’

H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’

Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R., ‘Damage’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

KAROL G, ‘KG0516’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto