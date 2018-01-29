Die Grammy-Gewinner 2018 im Überblick

Bruno Mars bekam am Sonntag mit sechs Preisen (darunter in drei von vier Hauptkategorien) die meisten Auszeichnungen bei den Grammy-Awards 2018. Kendrick Lamar war ähnlich erfolgreich: Der Rapper durfte fünf Trophäen mit nach Hause nehmen. Enttäuschend war der Abend wohl für Jay-Z: Trotz acht Nominierungen, gab es für den Musiker keinen einzigen Grammy. Freuen konnten sich wiederum die Electro-Größen Kraftwerk. Die Gruppe aus Deutschland gewann in der Kategorie „Bestes Dance/Electronic-Album“.
Alle weiteren Preisträger in den wichtigsten Kategorien der 60. Grammy-Awards:
- Album of the Year: “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
- Song of the Year: „That’s What I like“ – Bruno Mars
- Record of the Year: „24K Magic“ – Bruno Mars
- Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
- Best Pop Solo Performance: „Shape of You“ – Ed Sheeran
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: „Feel It Still“ – Portugal. The Man
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: „Tony Bennett Celebrates 90“ – Dae Bennett (Produzent)
- Best Pop Vocal Album: „÷“ – Ed Sheeran
- Best Dance Recording: „Tonite“ – LCD Soundsystem
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: „3-D The Catalogue“ – Kraftwerk
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: „Prototype“ – Jeff Lorber Fusion
- Best Rock Performance: „You Want It Darker“ – Leonard Cohen
- Best Metal Performance: „Sultan’s Curse“ – Mastodon
- Best Rock Song: „Run“ – Foo Fighters
- Best Rock Album: „A Deeper Understanding“ – The War on Drugs
- Best Alternative Music Album: „Sleep Well Beast“ – The National
- Best R’n’B Performance: „That’s What I Like“ – Bruno Mars
- Best Traditional R’n’B Performance: „Redbone“ – Childish Gambino
- Best R’n’B Song: „That’s What I Like“ – Bruno Mars
- Best Urban Contemporary Album: „Starboy“ – The Weeknd
- Best R’n’B Album: „24K Magic“ – Bruno Mars
- Best Rap Song: „HUMBLE.“ – K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Best Rap Performance: „HUMBLE.“ – Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” [ft. Rihanna] – Kendrick Lamar
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo – Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
- Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Komponist
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land – Various Artists
- Best Comedy Album: The Age Of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas – Dave Chappelle
- Best Music Video: „HUMBLE.“ – Kendrick Lamar
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin