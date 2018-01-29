Toggle menu

Die Grammy-Gewinner 2018 im Überblick

von
Wurde in sechs Kategorien der Grammy-Awards 2018 ausgezeichnet: Bruno Mars
Foto: AFP/Getty Images, AFP Contributor. All rights reserved.
Hier sind die Preisträger in den wichtigsten Kategorien.

Bruno Mars bekam am Sonntag mit sechs Preisen (darunter in drei von vier Hauptkategorien) die meisten Auszeichnungen bei den Grammy-Awards 2018. Kendrick Lamar war ähnlich erfolgreich: Der Rapper durfte fünf Trophäen mit nach Hause nehmen. Enttäuschend war der Abend wohl für Jay-Z: Trotz acht Nominierungen, gab es für den Musiker keinen einzigen Grammy. Freuen konnten sich wiederum die Electro-Größen Kraftwerk. Die Gruppe aus Deutschland gewann in der Kategorie „Bestes Dance/Electronic-Album“.

Alle weiteren Preisträger in den wichtigsten Kategorien der 60. Grammy-Awards:

  • Album of the Year: “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
  • Song of the Year: „That’s What I like“ – Bruno Mars
  • Record of the Year: „24K Magic“ – Bruno Mars
  • Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: „Shape of You“ – Ed Sheeran
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: „Feel It Still“ – Portugal. The Man
  • Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: „Tony Bennett Celebrates 90“ – Dae Bennett (Produzent)
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: „÷“ – Ed Sheeran
  • Best Dance Recording: „Tonite“ – LCD Soundsystem
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: „3-D The Catalogue“ – Kraftwerk
  • Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: „Prototype“ – Jeff Lorber Fusion
  • Best Rock Performance: „You Want It Darker“ – Leonard Cohen
  • Best Metal Performance: „Sultan’s Curse“ – Mastodon
  • Best Rock Song: „Run“ – Foo Fighters
  • Best Rock Album: „A Deeper Understanding“ – The War on Drugs
  • Best Alternative Music Album: „Sleep Well Beast“ – The National
  • Best R’n’B Performance: „That’s What I Like“ – Bruno Mars
  • Best Traditional R’n’B Performance: „Redbone“ – Childish Gambino
  • Best R’n’B Song: „That’s What I Like“ – Bruno Mars
  • Best Urban Contemporary Album: „Starboy“ – The Weeknd
  • Best R’n’B Album: „24K Magic“ – Bruno Mars
  • Best Rap Song: „HUMBLE.“ – K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Best Rap Performance: „HUMBLE.“ – Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” [ft. Rihanna] – Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo – Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
  • Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones
  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land – Justin Hurwitz, Komponist
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land – Various Artists
  • Best Comedy Album: The Age Of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas – Dave Chappelle
  • Best Music Video:HUMBLE.“ – Kendrick Lamar
  • Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
