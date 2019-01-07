Am Sonntagabend fanden die 76. Golden Globes statt. Im Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles wurde der zweitwichtigste Film- und Fernsehpreis der Welt in 25 Kategorien verliehen. Als Gewinner gehen unter anderem Christian Bale (für seine Rolle als Dick Cheney in „Vice“), Rami Malek (für seinen Freddie Mercury in „Bohemian Rhapsody“) und Lady Gaga (für ihren „A Star Is Born“-Titelsong „Shallow“) hervor, als Verlierer zuerst Marvels „Black Panther“: Der Kassen- und Kritikerhit gewann trotz etlicher Nominierungen in keiner der Kategorien.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKKlansman

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Willem Dafoe, Eternity’s Gate

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Charlize Theron, Tully

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Screenplay:

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Claire Foy, First Man

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Best Original Song:

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

“Revelation” (Boy Erased)

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“Requiem For A Private War” (A Private War)

“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

Best Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

TV

Best TV Series, Drama:

Homecoming

Killing Eve

The Americans

Pose

Bodyguard

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Stephan James, Homecoming

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Dirty John

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Henry Winkler, Barry

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale