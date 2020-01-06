Golden Globes 2020: Das sind die Gewinner im Überblick

Foto: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian/NBC. All rights reserved.

Bernie Taupin und Elton John erhielten für ihren „Rocketman“-Song „I'm Gonna Love Me Again“ einen Golden Globe in der Kategorie „Best Original Song - Motion Picture“.

Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Am 05. Januar 2020 wurde nun schon zum 77. Mal das Beste aus Film und Fernsehen mit den renommierten Golden Globe Awards ausgezeichnet. Dabei sorgte Ricky Gervais, Comedian und Host des Abends, mit seinen Sticheleien ein weiteres Mal dafür, dass Hollywoods Elite sich den Erfolg nicht zu sehr zu Kopf steigen lässt.

Zur Abwechselung ging der renommierte Preis dieses Mal nicht in sämtlichen Kategorien an eine Handvoll großer Produktionen und Schauspieler, sondern beglückte eine breitgefächerte Auswahl an Gewinnern. Quentin Tarantinos „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ konnte immerhin insgesamt dreimal in den Kategorien „Best Picture – Comedy“, „Best Screenplay“ und für Brat Pitts Performance als „Best Supporting Actor“ abräumen.

Das Elton-John-Biopic „Rocketman“ erhielt sowohl einen Golden Globe in der Kategorie „Best Actor“ für Taton Edgertons Darstellung Elton Johns, als auch in der Kategorie „Best Original Song“ für den von Elton John und Bernie Taupin komponierten Gute-Laune-Hit „I’m Gonna Love Me Again“.

Auch Sam Mendes durfte sich gleich über zwei der begehrten Auszeichnungen freuen. So wurde sein WWI-Epos „1917“ einmal in der Kategorie „Best Drama“ und der Regisseur selbst als „Best Director“ ausgezeichnet. Ebenfalls siegreich ging Todd Phillips‘ „Joker“ aus dem Abend hervor. Sowohl Komponist Hildur Guðnadóttir als auch Hauptdarsteller Joaquin Phoenix durften einen Golden Globe entgegennehmen.

Auch US-Rapperin und Schauspielerin Awkwafina zählte zu den großen Gewinnern des Abends: Sie konnte sich als erste asiatische Schauspielerin überhaupt über einen Award in der Kategorie „Best Actress in a Comedy“ für ihre Performance in der A24-Produktion „The Farewell“ freuen.

In den TV-spezifischen Kategorien räumten vor allem „Succession“, „Fleabag“ und „Chernobyl“ mit jeweils zwei Preisen ab. Zu den Überraschungsgewinnern zählte Ramy Youssef, der als „Best Actor in a Comedy Series“ ausgezeichnet wurde.

Ebenfalls erwähnenswert: Obwohl Netflix erstmals mit einem beeindruckenden Anteil an Nominationen in den Wettbewerb startete, konnten sich schließlich nur zwei der Beiträge gegen die starke Konkurrenz durchsetzen. So erhielt zum einen Laura Dern für ihre Rolle in Noah Baumbachs „Marriage Story“ einen Globe in der Kategorie „Best Supporting Actress in a Drama“, während sich „The Crown“-Schauspielerin Olivia Colman den Preis als „Best Actress in a Drama series“ sichern konnte. Martin Scorseses Hoffnungsträger „The Irishman“ ging hingegen komplett leer aus.

Die Gewinner der wichtigsten Kategorien im Überblick:

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay:

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song:

„Beautiful Ghosts“ (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

„I’m Gonna Love Me Again“ (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

„Into the Unknown“ (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

„Spirit“ (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

„Stand Up“ (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Animated Feature Film:

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Foreign Language Film:

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

TV

Best TV Series, Drama:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie: