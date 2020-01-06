Golden Globes 2020: Das sind die Gewinner im Überblick

Am 05. Januar 2020 wurde nun schon zum 77. Mal das Beste aus Film und Fernsehen mit den renommierten Golden Globe Awards ausgezeichnet. Dabei sorgte Ricky Gervais, Comedian und Host des Abends, mit seinen Sticheleien ein weiteres Mal dafür, dass Hollywoods Elite sich den Erfolg nicht zu sehr zu Kopf steigen lässt.
Zur Abwechselung ging der renommierte Preis dieses Mal nicht in sämtlichen Kategorien an eine Handvoll großer Produktionen und Schauspieler, sondern beglückte eine breitgefächerte Auswahl an Gewinnern. Quentin Tarantinos „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ konnte immerhin insgesamt dreimal in den Kategorien „Best Picture – Comedy“, „Best Screenplay“ und für Brat Pitts Performance als „Best Supporting Actor“ abräumen.
Das Elton-John-Biopic „Rocketman“ erhielt sowohl einen Golden Globe in der Kategorie „Best Actor“ für Taton Edgertons Darstellung Elton Johns, als auch in der Kategorie „Best Original Song“ für den von Elton John und Bernie Taupin komponierten Gute-Laune-Hit „I’m Gonna Love Me Again“.
Auch Sam Mendes durfte sich gleich über zwei der begehrten Auszeichnungen freuen. So wurde sein WWI-Epos „1917“ einmal in der Kategorie „Best Drama“ und der Regisseur selbst als „Best Director“ ausgezeichnet. Ebenfalls siegreich ging Todd Phillips‘ „Joker“ aus dem Abend hervor. Sowohl Komponist Hildur Guðnadóttir als auch Hauptdarsteller Joaquin Phoenix durften einen Golden Globe entgegennehmen.
Auch US-Rapperin und Schauspielerin Awkwafina zählte zu den großen Gewinnern des Abends: Sie konnte sich als erste asiatische Schauspielerin überhaupt über einen Award in der Kategorie „Best Actress in a Comedy“ für ihre Performance in der A24-Produktion „The Farewell“ freuen.
In den TV-spezifischen Kategorien räumten vor allem „Succession“, „Fleabag“ und „Chernobyl“ mit jeweils zwei Preisen ab. Zu den Überraschungsgewinnern zählte Ramy Youssef, der als „Best Actor in a Comedy Series“ ausgezeichnet wurde.
Ebenfalls erwähnenswert: Obwohl Netflix erstmals mit einem beeindruckenden Anteil an Nominationen in den Wettbewerb startete, konnten sich schließlich nur zwei der Beiträge gegen die starke Konkurrenz durchsetzen. So erhielt zum einen Laura Dern für ihre Rolle in Noah Baumbachs „Marriage Story“ einen Globe in der Kategorie „Best Supporting Actress in a Drama“, während sich „The Crown“-Schauspielerin Olivia Colman den Preis als „Best Actress in a Drama series“ sichern konnte. Martin Scorseses Hoffnungsträger „The Irishman“ ging hingegen komplett leer aus.
Die Gewinner der wichtigsten Kategorien im Überblick:
Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama:
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Director:
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay:
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Score:
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song:
- „Beautiful Ghosts“ (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
- „I’m Gonna Love Me Again“ (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- „Into the Unknown“ (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- „Spirit“ (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
- „Stand Up“ (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Animated Feature Film:
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- Lion King
Best Foreign Language Film:
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
TV
Best TV Series, Drama:
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:
- Catch 22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
- Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
- Joey King, The Act
- Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable