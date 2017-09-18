Lady Gaga verschiebt Konzerte der „Joanne“-Welttournee in Europa auf Anfang 2018

Nachdem Lady Gaga infolge chronischer Schmerzen ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert werden musste, verschiebt die US-Sängerin nun auch ihre Konzerte in Europa. Eigentlich sollte die sechswöchige „Joanne“-World-Tour in Europa am 21. September mit einem Konzert in Barcelona (Spanien) beginnen und am 28. Oktober in Köln (Deutschland) abgeschlossen werden. Auf Gagas Website wurde erklärt, dass die europäischen Konzerte auf Anfang 2018 verschoben werden sollen. Nähere Informationen sind noch nicht bekannt.
Lady Gaga leidet unter schweren körperlichen Schmerzen aufgrund einer Fibromyalgie-Erkrankung, die sie stark beeinträchtigt. Auf ihrem Instagram-Account schreibt Gaga, sie bleibe in der Obhut von erfahrenen medizinischen Fachleuten, die ein Aufschieben der Tournee empfohlen haben. Sie sei erschüttert, dass sie mit den Auftritten vor ihren europäischen Fans warten muss. Wenn die Tour fortgesetzt wird, wolle sie ihren Fans die bestmögliche Version der Show bieten, die sie für sie vorbereitet habe.
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word “suffer” not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
Die Tourveranstalter planen derzeit die Neuplanung der Europa-Tour. Fans sollten ihre vorhandenen Tickets – bis weitere Informationen vorhanden sind – behalten. Die zweite nordamerikanische Etappe der Tournee soll wie geplant fortgesetzt werden.mehr: Lady Gaga