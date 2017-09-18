Lady Gaga verschiebt Konzerte der „Joanne“-Welttournee in Europa auf Anfang 2018

Nachdem Lady Gaga infolge chronischer Schmerzen ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert werden musste, verschiebt die US-Sängerin nun auch ihre Konzerte in Europa. Eigentlich sollte die sechswöchige „Joanne“-World-Tour in Europa am 21. September mit einem Konzert in Barcelona (Spanien) beginnen und am 28. Oktober in Köln (Deutschland) abgeschlossen werden. Auf Gagas Website wurde erklärt, dass die europäischen Konzerte auf Anfang 2018 verschoben werden sollen. Nähere Informationen sind noch nicht bekannt.

Auch interessant Lady Gaga liegt wegen chronischer Schmerzen im Krankenhaus Lady Gaga leidet unter schweren körperlichen Schmerzen aufgrund einer Fibromyalgie-Erkrankung, die sie stark beeinträchtigt. Auf ihrem Instagram-Account schreibt Gaga, sie bleibe in der Obhut von erfahrenen medizinischen Fachleuten, die ein Aufschieben der Tournee empfohlen haben. Sie sei erschüttert, dass sie mit den Auftritten vor ihren europäischen Fans warten muss. Wenn die Tour fortgesetzt wird, wolle sie ihren Fans die bestmögliche Version der Show bieten, die sie für sie vorbereitet habe.

Die Tourveranstalter planen derzeit die Neuplanung der Europa-Tour. Fans sollten ihre vorhandenen Tickets – bis weitere Informationen vorhanden sind – behalten. Die zweite nordamerikanische Etappe der Tournee soll wie geplant fortgesetzt werden.