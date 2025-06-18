Linkin Park in Berlin: Setlist, Fotos und Videos vom 18.6.
Linkin Park kehrten nach acht Jahren nach Berlin zurück – und setzten dabei vor allem auf neues Material.
Am 18. Juni machten Linkin Park im Rahmen ihrer „From Zero World Tour“ Halt im Berliner Olympiastadion – knapp ein Jahr nach der Rückkehr der Band mit neuer Besetzung (allen voran Sängerin Emily Armstrong) und frischem Material. Vor über 70.000 Fans spielte die Gruppe ein über zweistündiges Set zwischen Klassikern und neuen Stücken. Dabei handelte es sich um ihr erstes Berlin-Konzert seit acht Jahren.
Linkin Park in Berlin: Altes und Neues
Insgesamt 27 Songs umfasste die Show im Berliner Olympiastadion. Aufgeteilt in vier thematische Akte und eine Zugabe, verband die Setlist Material vom aktuellen Album From Zero mit Klassikern und einigen raren Songs. Der Abend begann mit dem atmosphärischen Tape-Einspieler „The Metro“, gefolgt vom ebenfalls vorproduzierten „Inception Intro B“, das Elemente aus „Iridescent“ enthielt. Der erste Live-Song war „Somewhere I Belong“. Im Anschluss folgte ein Wechselspiel aus neuen Stücken wie „Cut the Bridge“, „The Emptiness Machine“ oder „Up From the Bottom“ und bewährten Songs wie „Crawling“, „Waiting for the End“, „Castle of Glass“, „Numb“ oder „In the End“.
Am meisten Songs gab es an diesem Abend vom aktuellen Album „From Zero“ (acht Stücke), gefolgt von „Hybrid Theory“ (vier Songs), „Meteora“ und „Minutes to Midnight“ (je drei), „A Thousand Suns“ und „Living Things“ (je zwei) sowie einzelnen Titeln aus der „Meteora (20th Anniversary Edition)“, dem „Transformers“-Soundtrack, einem Solo-Projekt und einem Fort-Minor-Cover („Where’d You Go“).
Linkin Park in Berlin: Fotos und Videos
Linkin Park – Setlist vom 18. Juni 2025, Olympiastadion Berlin
Tape-Intro
The Metro (Berlin Song)
Inception Intro B (mit Elementen aus „Iridescent“)
Live-Set
Somewhere I Belong
Cut the Bridge
Crawling
New Divide (mit „Moscow“-Intro)
The Emptiness Machine
Act II
Creation Intro B (Tape, mit „Iridescent“-Elementen)
The Catalyst (gekürzt)
Burn It Down
Up From the Bottom
Where’d You Go (Fort Minor, gekürzt)
Waiting for the End
Castle of Glass
Two Faced
Joe Hahn Solo (mit Colin)
Empty Spaces
When They Come for Me / Remember the Name (Mike Solo mit Colin, inkl. „Lift Off“-Verse)
Given Up
One Step Closer (mit grandson)
Act III
Break/Collapse
Lost (Hybrid-Version, Piano-Intro von Emily)
Good Things Go
What I’ve Done
Act IV
Kintsugi
Overflow
Numb (mit „Numb/Encore“-Double-Speed-Intro)
In the End
Faint (Extended-Outro)
Encore
Resolution Intro B (Tape, mit „Iridescent“-Elementen)
Papercut (2024 Intro)
Let You Fade
Heavy Is the Crown
Bleed It Out (mit „A Place for My Head“-Bridge)