Linkin Park in Berlin: Setlist, Fotos und Videos vom 18.6.

Am 18. Juni machten Linkin Park im Rahmen ihrer „From Zero World Tour“ Halt im Berliner Olympiastadion – knapp ein Jahr nach der Rückkehr der Band mit neuer Besetzung (allen voran Sängerin Emily Armstrong) und frischem Material. Vor über 70.000 Fans spielte die Gruppe ein über zweistündiges Set zwischen Klassikern und neuen Stücken. Dabei handelte es sich um ihr erstes Berlin-Konzert seit acht Jahren.

l

Linkin Park in Berlin: Altes und Neues

Insgesamt 27 Songs umfasste die Show im Berliner Olympiastadion. Aufgeteilt in vier thematische Akte und eine Zugabe, verband die Setlist Material vom aktuellen Album From Zero mit Klassikern und einigen raren Songs. Der Abend begann mit dem atmosphärischen Tape-Einspieler „The Metro“, gefolgt vom ebenfalls vorproduzierten „Inception Intro B“, das Elemente aus „Iridescent“ enthielt. Der erste Live-Song war „Somewhere I Belong“. Im Anschluss folgte ein Wechselspiel aus neuen Stücken wie „Cut the Bridge“, „The Emptiness Machine“ oder „Up From the Bottom“ und bewährten Songs wie „Crawling“, „Waiting for the End“, „Castle of Glass“, „Numb“ oder „In the End“.

Am meisten Songs gab es an diesem Abend vom aktuellen Album „From Zero“ (acht Stücke), gefolgt von „Hybrid Theory“ (vier Songs), „Meteora“ und „Minutes to Midnight“ (je drei), „A Thousand Suns“ und „Living Things“ (je zwei) sowie einzelnen Titeln aus der „Meteora (20th Anniversary Edition)“, dem „Transformers“-Soundtrack, einem Solo-Projekt und einem Fort-Minor-Cover („Where’d You Go“).

Linkin Park in Berlin: Fotos und Videos

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Twitter Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung. Soziale Netzwerke aktivieren

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Twitter Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung. Soziale Netzwerke aktivieren

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Twitter Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung. Soziale Netzwerke aktivieren

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Twitter Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung. Soziale Netzwerke aktivieren

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Twitter Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung. Soziale Netzwerke aktivieren

Linkin Park – Setlist vom 18. Juni 2025, Olympiastadion Berlin

Tape-Intro

The Metro (Berlin Song)

Inception Intro B (mit Elementen aus „Iridescent“)

Live-Set

Somewhere I Belong

Cut the Bridge

Crawling

New Divide (mit „Moscow“-Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Act II

Creation Intro B (Tape, mit „Iridescent“-Elementen)

The Catalyst (gekürzt)

Burn It Down

Up From the Bottom

Where’d You Go (Fort Minor, gekürzt)

Waiting for the End

Castle of Glass

Two Faced

Joe Hahn Solo (mit Colin)

Empty Spaces

When They Come for Me / Remember the Name (Mike Solo mit Colin, inkl. „Lift Off“-Verse)

Given Up

One Step Closer (mit grandson)

Act III

Break/Collapse

Lost (Hybrid-Version, Piano-Intro von Emily)

Good Things Go

What I’ve Done

Act IV

Kintsugi

Overflow

Numb (mit „Numb/Encore“-Double-Speed-Intro)

In the End

Faint (Extended-Outro)

Encore

Resolution Intro B (Tape, mit „Iridescent“-Elementen)

Papercut (2024 Intro)

Let You Fade

Heavy Is the Crown

Bleed It Out (mit „A Place for My Head“-Bridge)