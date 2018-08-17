Nach Tod von Aretha Franklin: So ehren die Obamas, Elton John, Missy Elliott und Co. die „Queen of Soul“

Aretha Franklin ist tot. Am Donnerstag, den 16. August 2018, vermeldete ihre Sprecherin Gwendolyn Quinn die traurige Nachricht. Franklin starb mit 76 Jahren an den Folgen einer Krebserkrankung.

Auch interessant Nachruf auf Aretha Franklin: Weit mehr als die „Queen of Soul“ Franklin, die „Queen of Soul“, litt seit Jahren an Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs. Tage vor ihrem Tod meldete die Familie den schweren Zustand der Sängerin, etliche Persönlichkeiten der US-Öffentlichkeit bekundeten daraufhin ihr Mitgefühl, darunter auch Bill und Hillary Clinton. Der ehemalige Präsident der USA teilte mit: „Wie Menschen auf der ganzen Welt denken auch Hillary und ich heute Nacht an Aretha Franklin und hören ihre Musik, die in den vergangenen 50 Jahren solch ein wichtiger Teil unserer Leben gewesen ist“.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsNHhJTZAM0 Video can’t be loaded: Barack Obama Inauguration – Aretha Franklin – Sings ‚America‘ My Country Tis Of Thee Jan 20, 2009 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsNHhJTZAM0)

Nach ihrem Tod kondolierten unzählige weitere Prominente öffentlich. Barack Obama etwa, bei dessen Amtseinführung Aretha Franklin sang, schrieb in einem ausführlichen Statement unter anderem: „In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect.“

America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit,… Gepostet von Barack Obama am Donnerstag, 16. August 2018

Auch Musiker wie Paul McCartney, Missy Elliott, John Legend, Elton John, Diana Ross, Chance The Rapper, Christina Aguilera, Nas, Cat Power, Ariana Grande und viele andere meldeten sich zu Wort. Hier ein loser Überblick ihrer Tweets und Instagram-Posts:

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. There was no one like her before and I doubt there ever will be again. Rest in peace, Soul Sister. — Bettye LaVette (@BettyeLaVette) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018