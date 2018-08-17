Musik
News, Reviews, neue Alben
Film
News, Reviews, Stories
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Gewinnen
Abo
Highlights
Klubtour

Nach Tod von Aretha Franklin: So ehren die Obamas, Elton John, Missy Elliott und Co. die „Queen of Soul“

Mit Aretha Franklin ist eine der größten Soulstimmen der Welt von uns gegangen. Dementsprechend groß ist auch die öffentliche Anteilnahme am Tod der „Queen of Soul“.
THE ANDY WILLIAMS SHOW -- Aired 5/4/69 -- Pictured: Aretha Franklin (Photo by Fred A. Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty I
Aretha Franklin 1969 in „The Andy Williams Show“
Foto: NBC via Getty Images, NBC. All rights reserved.

Aretha Franklin ist tot. Am Donnerstag, den 16. August 2018, vermeldete ihre Sprecherin Gwendolyn Quinn die traurige Nachricht. Franklin starb mit 76 Jahren an den Folgen einer Krebserkrankung.

Franklin, die „Queen of Soul“, litt seit Jahren an Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs. Tage vor ihrem Tod meldete die Familie den schweren Zustand der Sängerin, etliche Persönlichkeiten der US-Öffentlichkeit bekundeten daraufhin ihr Mitgefühl, darunter auch Bill und Hillary Clinton. Der ehemalige Präsident der USA teilte mit: „Wie Menschen auf der ganzen Welt denken auch Hillary und ich heute Nacht an Aretha Franklin und hören ihre Musik, die in den vergangenen 50 Jahren solch ein wichtiger Teil unserer Leben gewesen ist“.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsNHhJTZAM0

Nach ihrem Tod kondolierten unzählige weitere Prominente öffentlich. Barack Obama etwa, bei dessen Amtseinführung Aretha Franklin sang, schrieb in einem ausführlichen Statement unter anderem: „In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect.“

America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit,…

Gepostet von Barack Obama am Donnerstag, 16. August 2018

Auch Musiker wie Paul McCartney, Missy Elliott, John Legend, Elton John, Diana Ross, Chance The Rapper, Christina Aguilera, Nas, Cat Power, Ariana Grande und viele andere meldeten sich zu Wort. Hier ein loser Überblick ihrer Tweets und Instagram-Posts:

The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words “Sittin around..” is as pure & creative & as honest as any singer I’ve ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere entertainment. THIS is what we need to get back to. where raw genius rises above marketing strategy & monetary reach & “likes” (because let’s face it, look at the Billboard singles/Spotify singles/ITunes singles—-could she even find space to develop this talent? Or just give up & get a reality show and pray this works out? Now figure out the legions of talent that we either dismissed or passed on today or even the mesmerizing talent we’ve been shown near this level that can’t even begin to thrive in this environment without some angle) for those not in the know & wanna know, with the exception of her yet to be seen Sidney Pollack documentary Amazing Grace (her best captured 2 hours 1972 in chu’ch, in her zone in south central Los Angeles—-w The Rolling Stones sitting IN THE DECON SECTION)—-this Performance at the #MontreuxJazzFestival in 71 is as good as it gets: as a singer, as a bandleader (midshow she calls an audible and the brass section just gives up playing & accepts they are just happy to have best seats in the house), as a piano player—-so underrated!—and the fact she has her ace band in tow too (#KingCurtis as MD & #BernardPurdie on drizzums)—-this is her most magical effortless skillful scientific talents on display. Long Live #QueenAretha.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Our gift from Heaven went Home. Thank You Queen. Aretha Franklin

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

In dieser Geschichte: 
,

Das Heft
Jetzt den Newsletter abonnieren!

Jede Woche neu: alle Nachrichten, Liveberichte, Gewinnspiele, Rezensionen, Videos, Charts, Listen und mehr!

und möchte, dass die Axel Springer Mediahouse Berlin GmbH mir Newsletter mit Produktangeboten und/oder Medienangebote per E-Mail zuschickt. Meine Einwilligung kann ich jederzeit .

Bitte lies dazu unsere Datenschutzhinweise
ME-Redaktion
Die 100 besten Stimmen der Musikgeschichte
It's the singer, not the song: Das hier sind die 100 bisher besten Sängerinnen und Sänger aller Zeiten – von Ian Curtis und Michael Stipe über King Krule und Justin Vernon bis hin zu Aretha Franklin und Donna Summer – wenn es denn nach uns geht.
NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 16: ROTTERDAM Photo of Joy Division, Ian Curtis performing live onstage at the Lantaren (Photo by Ro
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite