Rammstein veröffentlichen Fotobuch zur Stadiontour

View this post on Instagram

EUROPE STADIUM TOUR RESCHEDULED TO 2021! Today we're delighted to announce the new, rescheduled dates for this year’s Rammstein – tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year!