50 Jahre später: Das WHITE ALBUM der Beatles wird neu aufgelegt

Die Beatles im Jahr 1966 bei Top Of The Pops

Auch interessant Paul McCartney geht mit James Corden auf Beatles-Tour Die Neuauflage vom Beatles-Album THE WHITE ALBUM, das offiziell THE BEATLES hieß und ihre neunte Platte war, erscheint am 09. November 2018 und hat einiges zu bieten. Die Original-Songs der Geburtstags-Edition wurden neu gemischt vom Produzenten Giles Martin in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Ton-Ingenieur Sam Okell. Gearbeitet wurde mit den originalen Spuren der Bandmaschinen-Recordings, die Songs auf der neuen Edition sind nun im Stereo-Format, manche sogar im Sound-Format „Surround-Sound 5.1“.

All Inclusive

Auch interessant Beatles-Museum soll indisches Ashram aus der Versenkung heben Die Sammlung der Original-Songs komplettieren weitere 27 Akustik-Demos sowie 50 Session-Aufnahmen, die zum Teil bisher noch nicht veröffentlicht wurden. Das Tonmaterial wurde auf sieben CDs aufgeteilt, außerdem sind Poster und das Booklet in Buch-Format enthalten.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dhy26KIOEI Video can’t be loaded: The Beatles (White Album) – Anniversary Releases (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dhy26KIOEI)

Die Neuveröffentlichung von THE WHITE ALBUM hier bei Amazon.de vorbestellen

Apple Records

Das eigentliche WHITE ALBUM erschien am 22. November 1968, und war die Erstveröffentlichung auf dem Beatles-eigenen Label „Apple Records“. Auf der Original-Version des WHITE ALBUM ist unter anderem der Song „While My Guitar Gently Weeps“ enthalten, die Originalversion hört Ihr hier:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-dONCnY_Yg Video can’t be loaded: The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Version Original) + VIDEOCLIP SUBTITULADO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-dONCnY_Yg)

Tracklist

CD 1: 2018 Stereo Mix

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Dear Prudence

Glass Onion

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Wild Honey Pie

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Happiness is a Warm Gun

Martha My Dear

I’m so tired

Blackbird

Piggies

Rocky Raccoon

Don’t Pass Me By

Why don’t we do it in the road?

I Will

Julia

CD 2: 2018 Stereo Mix

Birthday

Yer Blues

Mother Nature’s Son

Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey

Sexy Sadie

Helter Skelter

Long, Long, Long

Revolution I

Honey Pie

Savoy Truffle

Cry Baby Cry

Revolution 9

Good Night

CD 3: Esher Demos

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Dear Prudence

Glass Onion

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Happiness is a Warm Gun

I’m so tired

Blackbird

Piggies

Rocky Raccoon

Julia

Yer Blues

Mother Nature’s Son

Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey

Sexy Sadie

Revolution

Honey Pie

Cry Baby Cry

Sour Milk Sea

Junk

Child of Nature

Circles

Mean Mr. Mustard

Polythene Pam

Not Guilty

What’s the New Mary Jane

CD 4: Sessions

Revolution I (Take 18)

A Beginning (Take 4) / Don’t Pass Me By (Take 7)

Blackbird (Take 28)

Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Good Night (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

Good Night (Take 22)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Take 3)

Revolution (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Revolution (Take 14 – Instrumental backing track)

Cry Baby Cry (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Helter Skelter (First version – Take 2)

CD 5: Sessions

Sexy Sadie (Take 3)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 2)

Hey Jude (Take 1)

St. Louis Blues (Studio jam)

Not Guilty (Take 102)

Mother Nature’s Son (Take 15)

Yer Blues (Take 5 with guide vocal)

What’s the New Mary Jane (Take 1)

Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (Take 5 – Instrumental backing track)

Dear Prudence (Vocal, guitar & drums)

Let It Be (Unnumbered rehearsal)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third version – Take 27)

(You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

Glass Onion (Take 10)

CD 6: Sessions

I Will (Take 13)

Blue Moon (Studio jam)

I Will (Take 29)

Step Inside Love (Studio jam)

Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Birthday (Take 2 – Instrumental backing track)

Piggies (Take 12 – Instrumental backing track)

Happiness is a Warm Gun (Take 19)

Honey Pie (Instrumental backing track)

Savoy Truffle (Instrumental backing track)

Martha My Dear (Without brass and strings)

Long, Long, Long (Take 44)

I’m so tired (Take 7)

I’m so tired (Take 14)

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill (Take 2)

Why don’t we do it in the road? (Take 5)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

The Inner Light (Take 6 – Instrumental backing track)

Lady Madonna (Take 2 – Piano and drums)

Lady Madonna (Backing vocals from take 3)

Across the Universe (Take 6)

Blu-ray

Audio Features:

: PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)

: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)

: Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)

: Mono (2018 Direct Transfer of ‘The White Album’ Original Mono Mix)

Ebenfalls auf dem originalen WHITE ALBUM enthalten: