50 Jahre später: Das WHITE ALBUM der Beatles wird neu aufgelegt

Anlässlich des 50. Geburtstags vom Beatles-Album THE BEATLES, auch WHITE ALBUM genannt, wird eine neue und umfangreiche CD-Box veröffentlicht.
Die Beatles im Jahr 1966 bei Top Of The Pops
Die Neuauflage vom Beatles-Album THE WHITE ALBUM, das offiziell THE BEATLES hieß und ihre neunte Platte war, erscheint am 09. November 2018 und hat einiges zu bieten. Die Original-Songs der Geburtstags-Edition wurden neu gemischt vom Produzenten Giles Martin in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Ton-Ingenieur Sam Okell. Gearbeitet wurde mit den originalen Spuren der Bandmaschinen-Recordings, die Songs auf der neuen Edition sind nun im Stereo-Format, manche sogar im Sound-Format „Surround-Sound 5.1“.

All Inclusive

Die Sammlung der Original-Songs komplettieren weitere 27 Akustik-Demos sowie 50 Session-Aufnahmen, die zum Teil bisher noch nicht veröffentlicht wurden. Das Tonmaterial wurde auf sieben CDs aufgeteilt, außerdem sind Poster und das Booklet in Buch-Format enthalten.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dhy26KIOEI
Apple Records

Das eigentliche WHITE ALBUM erschien am 22. November 1968, und war die Erstveröffentlichung auf dem Beatles-eigenen Label „Apple Records“. Auf der Original-Version des WHITE ALBUM ist unter anderem der Song „While My Guitar Gently Weeps“ enthalten, die Originalversion hört Ihr hier:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-dONCnY_Yg

Tracklist

CD 1: 2018 Stereo Mix

  • Back in the U.S.S.R.
  • Dear Prudence
  • Glass Onion
  • Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  • Wild Honey Pie
  • The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill
  • While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  • Happiness is a Warm Gun
  • Martha My Dear
  • I’m so tired
  • Blackbird
  • Piggies
  • Rocky Raccoon
  • Don’t Pass Me By
  • Why don’t we do it in the road?
  • I Will
  • Julia

CD 2: 2018 Stereo Mix

  • Birthday
  • Yer Blues
  • Mother Nature’s Son
  • Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
  • Except Me and My Monkey
  • Sexy Sadie
  • Helter Skelter
  • Long, Long, Long
  • Revolution I
  • Honey Pie
  • Savoy Truffle
  • Cry Baby Cry
  • Revolution 9
  • Good Night

CD 3: Esher Demos

  • Back in the U.S.S.R.
  • Dear Prudence
  • Glass Onion
  • Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  • The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill
  • While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  • Happiness is a Warm Gun
  • I’m so tired
  • Blackbird
  • Piggies
  • Rocky Raccoon
  • Julia
  • Yer Blues
  • Mother Nature’s Son
  • Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
  • Except Me and My Monkey
  • Sexy Sadie
  • Revolution
  • Honey Pie
  • Cry Baby Cry
  • Sour Milk Sea
  • Junk
  • Child of Nature
  • Circles
  • Mean Mr. Mustard
  • Polythene Pam
  • Not Guilty
  • What’s the New Mary Jane

CD 4: Sessions

  • Revolution I (Take 18)
  • A Beginning (Take 4) / Don’t Pass Me By (Take 7)
  • Blackbird (Take 28)
  • Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
  • Except Me and My Monkey (Unnumbered rehearsal)
  • Good Night (Unnumbered rehearsal)
  • Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)
  • Good Night (Take 22)
  • Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Take 3)
  • Revolution (Unnumbered rehearsal)
  • Revolution (Take 14 – Instrumental backing track)
  • Cry Baby Cry (Unnumbered rehearsal)
  • Helter Skelter (First version – Take 2)

CD 5: Sessions

  • Sexy Sadie (Take 3)
  • While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 2)
  • Hey Jude (Take 1)
  • St. Louis Blues (Studio jam)
  • Not Guilty (Take 102)
  • Mother Nature’s Son (Take 15)
  • Yer Blues (Take 5 with guide vocal)
  • What’s the New Mary Jane (Take 1)
  • Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)
  • Back in the U.S.S.R. (Take 5 – Instrumental backing track)
  • Dear Prudence (Vocal, guitar & drums)
  • Let It Be (Unnumbered rehearsal)
  • While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third version – Take 27)
  • (You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care (Studio jam)
  • Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)
  • Glass Onion (Take 10)

CD 6: Sessions

  • I Will (Take 13)
  • Blue Moon (Studio jam)
  • I Will (Take 29)
  • Step Inside Love (Studio jam)
  • Los Paranoias (Studio jam)
  • Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)
  • Birthday (Take 2 – Instrumental backing track)
  • Piggies (Take 12 – Instrumental backing track)
  • Happiness is a Warm Gun (Take 19)
  • Honey Pie (Instrumental backing track)
  • Savoy Truffle (Instrumental backing track)
  • Martha My Dear (Without brass and strings)
  • Long, Long, Long (Take 44)
  • I’m so tired (Take 7)
  • I’m so tired (Take 14)
  • The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill (Take 2)
  • Why don’t we do it in the road? (Take 5)
  • Julia (Two rehearsals)
  • The Inner Light (Take 6 – Instrumental backing track)
  • Lady Madonna (Take 2 – Piano and drums)
  • Lady Madonna (Backing vocals from take 3)
  • Across the Universe (Take 6)

Blu-ray

Audio Features:
: PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)
: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)
: Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)
: Mono (2018 Direct Transfer of ‘The White Album’ Original Mono Mix)

Ebenfalls auf dem originalen WHITE ALBUM enthalten:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Man4Xw8Xypo
