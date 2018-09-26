50 Jahre später: Das WHITE ALBUM der Beatles wird neu aufgelegt

Die Neuauflage vom Beatles-Album THE WHITE ALBUM, das offiziell THE BEATLES hieß und ihre neunte Platte war, erscheint am 09. November 2018 und hat einiges zu bieten. Die Original-Songs der Geburtstags-Edition wurden neu gemischt vom Produzenten Giles Martin in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Ton-Ingenieur Sam Okell. Gearbeitet wurde mit den originalen Spuren der Bandmaschinen-Recordings, die Songs auf der neuen Edition sind nun im Stereo-Format, manche sogar im Sound-Format „Surround-Sound 5.1“.
All Inclusive
Die Sammlung der Original-Songs komplettieren weitere 27 Akustik-Demos sowie 50 Session-Aufnahmen, die zum Teil bisher noch nicht veröffentlicht wurden. Das Tonmaterial wurde auf sieben CDs aufgeteilt, außerdem sind Poster und das Booklet in Buch-Format enthalten.Die Neuveröffentlichung von THE WHITE ALBUM hier bei Amazon.de vorbestellen
Apple Records
Das eigentliche WHITE ALBUM erschien am 22. November 1968, und war die Erstveröffentlichung auf dem Beatles-eigenen Label „Apple Records“. Auf der Original-Version des WHITE ALBUM ist unter anderem der Song „While My Guitar Gently Weeps“ enthalten, die Originalversion hört Ihr hier:
Tracklist
CD 1: 2018 Stereo Mix
- Back in the U.S.S.R.
- Dear Prudence
- Glass Onion
- Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
- Wild Honey Pie
- The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- Happiness is a Warm Gun
- Martha My Dear
- I’m so tired
- Blackbird
- Piggies
- Rocky Raccoon
- Don’t Pass Me By
- Why don’t we do it in the road?
- I Will
- Julia
CD 2: 2018 Stereo Mix
- Birthday
- Yer Blues
- Mother Nature’s Son
- Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
- Except Me and My Monkey
- Sexy Sadie
- Helter Skelter
- Long, Long, Long
- Revolution I
- Honey Pie
- Savoy Truffle
- Cry Baby Cry
- Revolution 9
- Good Night
CD 3: Esher Demos
- Back in the U.S.S.R.
- Dear Prudence
- Glass Onion
- Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
- The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- Happiness is a Warm Gun
- I’m so tired
- Blackbird
- Piggies
- Rocky Raccoon
- Julia
- Yer Blues
- Mother Nature’s Son
- Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
- Except Me and My Monkey
- Sexy Sadie
- Revolution
- Honey Pie
- Cry Baby Cry
- Sour Milk Sea
- Junk
- Child of Nature
- Circles
- Mean Mr. Mustard
- Polythene Pam
- Not Guilty
- What’s the New Mary Jane
CD 4: Sessions
- Revolution I (Take 18)
- A Beginning (Take 4) / Don’t Pass Me By (Take 7)
- Blackbird (Take 28)
- Everybody’s Got Something to Hide
- Except Me and My Monkey (Unnumbered rehearsal)
- Good Night (Unnumbered rehearsal)
- Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)
- Good Night (Take 22)
- Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Take 3)
- Revolution (Unnumbered rehearsal)
- Revolution (Take 14 – Instrumental backing track)
- Cry Baby Cry (Unnumbered rehearsal)
- Helter Skelter (First version – Take 2)
CD 5: Sessions
- Sexy Sadie (Take 3)
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 2)
- Hey Jude (Take 1)
- St. Louis Blues (Studio jam)
- Not Guilty (Take 102)
- Mother Nature’s Son (Take 15)
- Yer Blues (Take 5 with guide vocal)
- What’s the New Mary Jane (Take 1)
- Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)
- Back in the U.S.S.R. (Take 5 – Instrumental backing track)
- Dear Prudence (Vocal, guitar & drums)
- Let It Be (Unnumbered rehearsal)
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third version – Take 27)
- (You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care (Studio jam)
- Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)
- Glass Onion (Take 10)
CD 6: Sessions
- I Will (Take 13)
- Blue Moon (Studio jam)
- I Will (Take 29)
- Step Inside Love (Studio jam)
- Los Paranoias (Studio jam)
- Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)
- Birthday (Take 2 – Instrumental backing track)
- Piggies (Take 12 – Instrumental backing track)
- Happiness is a Warm Gun (Take 19)
- Honey Pie (Instrumental backing track)
- Savoy Truffle (Instrumental backing track)
- Martha My Dear (Without brass and strings)
- Long, Long, Long (Take 44)
- I’m so tired (Take 7)
- I’m so tired (Take 14)
- The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill (Take 2)
- Why don’t we do it in the road? (Take 5)
- Julia (Two rehearsals)
- The Inner Light (Take 6 – Instrumental backing track)
- Lady Madonna (Take 2 – Piano and drums)
- Lady Madonna (Backing vocals from take 3)
- Across the Universe (Take 6)
Blu-ray
Audio Features:
: PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)
: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)
: Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)
: Mono (2018 Direct Transfer of ‘The White Album’ Original Mono Mix)
Ebenfalls auf dem originalen WHITE ALBUM enthalten: