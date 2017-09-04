Dave Grohl über die Selbstmorde von Chris Cornell und Chester Bennington: „Nehmt Depressionen ernst, Leute!“

Dave Grohl hat erstmals in der Öffentlichkeit Stellung genommen zu den Toden von Chris Cornell und Chester Bennington. In einem Interview mit mit neuseeländischen Sender The Rock FM wurden er und Foo-Fighters-Drummer Taylor Hawkins darauf angesprochen.

Grohl sagte: „Depression ist eine Krankheit“, die jede Person auf ihre eigene Weise durchmache und die unbedingt ernst genommen werden soll: „I think that mental health and depression is something people should take seriously. There’s a stigma attached to it, which is unfortunate. Just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it’s important that people really try to take care of themselves in that way.”

Auch interessant Nach den Selbstmorden von Chester Bennington und Chris Cornell: Placebo sprechen über Sucht und Depression Taylor Hawkins fügte hinzu: „It just goes to show you, it doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account, or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap, it all goes out the window if, like Dave said, you’re not feeling right.” Frei übersetzt: Alle Dollars und Klicks der Welt helfen Dir nicht weiter, wenn Du Dich nicht gut fühlst.“

Er habe Bennington kaum gekannt und Cornell ein wenig, sagte Hawkins weiter, Grohl ebenso: „Chris was such a beautiful guy, he was the sweetest person, he was so talented, he had so much to offer.”

Soundgarden-Sänger Chris Cornell starb am 17. Mai 2017 im Alter von 52 Jahren, er erhängte sich. Linkin-Park-Sänger Chester Bennington brachte sich am 20. Juli 2017 mit 41 Jahren auf die gleiche Weise um.

Die Foo Fighters veröffentlichen am 15. September 2017 ihr neuntes Studioalbum CONCRETE AND GOLD.