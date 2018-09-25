Im Frühjahr 2019 erscheint ein neues Buch über Joy Division

Im kommenden Frühling erscheint ein Buch, das mutmaßlich nicht wenige gerne schon unterm Weihnachtsbaum liegen hätten: Unter dem Titel „This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History“ wird die komplette Geschichte von Joy Division nacherzählt, und das von höchster Stelle.

Autor Jon Savage, der auch schon über die Sex Pistols und Punk Rock schrieb, versammelt in „This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History" Interviews mit unter anderem Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Ian Curtis' Witwe Deborah Curtis und Artwork-Künstler Peter Saville.

Im Vereinigten Königreich kommt das Buch am 7. März 2019 heraus, in den USA und in Deutschland am 23. April 2019.

Der Verlag Faber & Faber beschreibt den Inhalt wie folgt:

„Jon Savage's oral history of Joy Division is the last word on the band that ended with the suicide of Ian Curtis in Macclesfield on 18 May, 1980. It weaves together interviews conducted by the author but never used in the making of the film Joy Division (2007) which told the story of the band in their own words, as well as those of their peers, collaborators, and contemporaries. Here are 15 or so vivid witnesses to the band's genesis, meteoric rise, and tragic demise, including Peter Hook, Bernard Sumner, Annike Honore, Deborah Curtis, Paul Morley, Tony Wilson, Rob Gretton, Martin Hannet … It is the story of young men driven to create and cause rock n' roll havoc inspired by literature, radical ideas, and the wasteland that was post-industrial Manchester in the late 70s. It is as intense and funny and alive on the page as only an oral history can be, recalling masterpieces like Edie by Jean Stein and Meet me in the Bathroom by Lizzy Goodman. It is essential reading."

„This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History“–Artwork:

