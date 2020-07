„Donda“: Kanye West ehrt seine verstorbene Mutter mit neuer Single

View this post on Instagram

Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice u and 2x fool. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough of the clown shit. Love for all who have love for all✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ Leader of The New School. Leading with Love. Demanding not asking.