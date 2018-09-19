Lana Del Rey kündigt neues Album „NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL“ an

Lana Del Rey hat ein neues Album angekündigt. NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL, so der Titel ihrer von Jack Antonoff produzierten sechsten Platte, soll 2019 erscheinen und damit zwei Jahre nach ihrem bisher aktuellen Album LUST FOR LIFE.

Im Interview mit Zane Lowe (Beats 1 Radio) sprach Del Rey über einige Details und Hintergründe:

„Working with Jack, I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny.. So the title track is called “Norman Fucking Rockwell” and it’s kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist but he thinks he’s the shit and he knows it and he like won’t shut up talking about it. So often I ended up with these creative types or whatever, and you know, they just go on and on about themselves, and I’m like, “Yeah, yeah.” But there’s a little bit of merit to it also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like, “OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.”

Über ihren neuen Song „Venice Bitch" und den Albumtitel sagte Lana Del Rey:

„In the song „Venice Bitch” there’s like another little reference to Norman Rockwell, which didn’t have to be in there. I don’t even remember if I threw it in there intentionally just to pop that message in a little further. I can’t even remember what I was thinking, but I think when I was writing this song, it was a more happy take on love and it was just sort of about like, “I tour, you write. We make it work.” And also you know I love having painter references because I think sometimes when you’re writing you’re sort of trying to paint these ideas into existence, because I’m very visual too. So yeah, I don’t know. I know it’s a crazy title, but that’s just the title of the record.“

„I played it for my managers and I was like, “Yeah, I think this is the single I want to put out.” And they were like, “It’s 10 minutes long. Are you kidding me? It’s called ‘Venice Bitch.’” Like, “Why do you do this to us? Can you make a three minute normal pop song?” I was like, “Well, end of summer, some people just wanna drive around for 10 minutes get lost in some electric guitar.”

Neben „Venice Bitch“ veröffentlichte Lana Del Rey in dieser Woche den neuen Song „Mariners Apartment Complex“.

Seht und hört hier „Venice Bitch“ im Stream, falls Ihr zehn Minuten Zeit habt:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg3DxELVPj4 Video can’t be loaded: Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg3DxELVPj4)

Des Weiteren hat Lana Del Rey in dem Interview angekündigt, dass sie gern ein Buch mit ihren eigenen Gedichten veröffentlichen möchte. Konkrete Pläne gibt es dafür aber noch nicht.