Mike Skinner hat als The Streets zwei neue Tracks rausgehauen

It has come to this: Im Oktober haben The Streets ihre Reunion angekündigt – zumindest für ein paar Live-Konzerte. Mike Skinner postete das Foto eines neuen Tourposters auf Instagram und schrieb dazu: „spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs! on sale 9am Friday 13th“.Unter dem Namen „The darker the shadow the brighter the light“ hat Skinner bisher sechs UK-Konzerte geplant. Und wie wir nun wissen, wird er dort wohl nicht nur die alten Songs zum Besten geben.

Was im Weihnachtstrubel nämlich fast unterging: Kurz vor den Feiertagen hatte Skinner zwei neue Songs veröffentlicht – und damit die erste neue Musik als The Streets seit ihrem bisher letzten Album COMPUTERS AND BLUES (2011). Hört die Tracks „Burn Bridges” und „Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies” hier im Stream:

Skinner selbst sagte über seine Motivation hinter den neuen Liveplänen: „I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show“.

Mit/Als The Streets veröffentlichte Mike Skinner fünf Alben, allen voran das maßgebliche Debüt ORIGINAL PIRATE MATERIAL im Jahr 2002, das es auf Platz 9 unsere 50 besten Alben des neuen Jahrtausends schaffte. zu seinen bekanntesten Songs zählen unter anderem „Let’s Push Things Forward“, „Blinded By The Lights“ und „Fit But You Know It.“ Seitdem nahm Skinner unter anderem ein Album mit Rob Harvey (The Music) als The D.O.T. auf, gründete mit Murkage die Tonga Balloon Gang und verdingte sich als DJ und Produzent.