MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Die Nominierungen im Überblick

von
Die diesjährigen MTV Video Music Awards haben Corona-bedingt zwei neue Kategorien eingeführt: „Best Music Video From Home“ und „Best Quarantine Performance“.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande (C) performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Cent
Ariana Grande führt die diesjährige Nominiertenliste der VMAs gemeinsam mit Lady Gaga an.
Foto: Getty Images for The Recording A, Kevin Winter. All rights reserved.

Auch MTV hat sich dazu entschieden, die diesjährigen Video Music Awards trotz der anhaltenden Coronavirus-Pandemie nicht ins Wasser fallen zu lassen. Stattdessen werden die VMAs 2020 wie gehabt am 30. August im Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, wenn auch vor einem begrenzten Publikum stattfinden. Des Weiteren wird es dieses Mal zwei neue Kategorien geben: „Best Music Video From Home“ und „Best Quarantine Performance“.

Auch eine offizielle Liste aller für den Musikpreis nominierten Künstler*innen ist inzwischen veröffentlicht worden. Diese wird mit jeweils neun Nominierungen von Ariana Grande und Lady Gaga angeführt. Wer in diesem Jahr noch auf einen der beliebten Musikpreise hoffen darf, erfahrt Ihr im Folgenden.

Video of the Year

  • Billie Eilish: „everything i wanted“
  • Eminem: „Godzilla“ [ft. Juice WRLD]
  • Future: „Life Is Good“ [ft. Drake]
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“
  • Taylor Swift: „The Man“
  • The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish: „everything i wanted“
  • Doja Cat: „Say So“
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“
  • Megan Thee Stallion: „Savage“
  • Post Malone: „Circles“
  • Roddy Ricch: „The Box“

Best Collaboration

  • Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: „Stuck with U“
  • Black Eyed Peas: „RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)“ [ft. J Balvin]
  • Ed Sheeran: „Beautiful People“ [ft. Khalid]
  • Future: „Life Is Good“ [ft. Drake]
  • KAROL G: „Tusa“ [ft. Nicki Minaj]
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“

PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

  • BTS: „ON“
  • Halsey: „You should be sad“
  • Jonas Brothers: „What a Man Gotta Do“
  • Justin Bieber: „Intentions“ [ft. Quavo]
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“
  • Taylor Swift: „Lover“

Best Hip-Hop

  • DaBaby: „BOP“
  • Eminem: „Godzilla“ [ft. Juice WRLD]
  • Future: „Life Is Good“ [ft. Drake]
  • Megan Thee Stallion: „Savage“
  • Roddy Ricch: „The Box“
  • Travis Scott: „HIGHEST IN THE ROOM“

Best Rock

Best Alternative

  • The 1975: „If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)“
  • All Time Low: „Some Kind of Disaster“
  • FINNEAS: „Let’s Fall in Love for the Night“
  • Lana Del Rey: „Doin’ time“
  • Machine Gun Kelly: „Bloody Valentine“
  • twenty one pilots: „Level of Concern“

Best Latin

  • Anuel: „China“ [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]
  • Bad Bunny: „Yo Perreo Sola“
  • Black Eyed Peas: „MAMACITA“ [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]
  • KAROL G: „Tusa“ [ft. Nicki Minaj]
  • Maluma: „Qué Pena“ [ft. J Balvin]

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys: „Underdog“
  • Chloe x Halle: „Do It“
  • H.E.R.: „Slide“ [ft. YG]
  • Khalid: „Eleven“ [ft. Summer Walker]
  • Lizzo: „CUZ I LOVE YOU“
  • The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“

Best K-Pop

  • (G)I-DLE: „Oh My God“
  • BTS: „ON“
  • EXO: „Obsession“
  • Monsta X: „SOMEONE’S SOMEONE“
  • Tomorrow X Together: „9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)“
  • Red Velvet: „Psycho“

Video for Good

  • Anderson .Paak: „Lockdown“
  • Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“
  • Demi Lovato: „I Love Me“
  • H.E.R.: „I Can’t Breathe“
  • Lil Baby: „The Bigger Picture“
  • Taylor Swift: „The Man“

Best Music Video From Home

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: „Wildflower“
  • Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: „Stuck with U“
  • blink-182: „Happy Days“
  • Drake: „Toosie Slide“
  • John Legend: „Bigger Love“
  • twenty one pilots: „Level of Concern“

Best Quarantine Performance

  • Chloe & Halle: „Do It“ from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO: Unplugged at Home
  • DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga: „Smile“ from One World: Together at Home
  • Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

  • Billie Eilish: „xanny“ (dir. Billie Eilish)
  • Doja Cat: „Say So“ (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
  • Dua Lipa: „Don’t Start Now“ (dir. Nabil)
  • Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (dir. Dave Meyers)
  • Taylor Swift: „The Man“ (dir. Taylor Swift)
  • The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (dir. Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: „Old Me“ (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)
  • Camila Cabello: „My Oh My“ [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)
  • Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“ (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
  • Katy Perry: „Harleys in Hawaii“ (cinematography: Arnau Valls)
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
  • The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

  • A$AP Rocky: „Babushka Boi“ (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)
  • Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)
  • Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)
  • Miley Cyrus: „Mother’s Daughter“ (art direction: Christian Stone )
  • Selena Gomez: „Boyfriend“ (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
  • Taylor Swift: „Lover“ (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

  • Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“ (visual effects: Drive Studios)
  • Demi Lovato: „I Love Me“ (visual effects: Hoody FX)
  • Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
  • Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (visual effects: Mathematic)
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)
  • Travis Scott: „HIGHEST IN THE ROOM“ (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Best Choreography

  • BTS: „ON“ (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
  • CNCO / Natti Natasha: „Honey Boo“ (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)
  • DaBaby: „BOP“ (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)
  • Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (choreography: Charm La’Donna)
  • Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (choreography: Richy Jackson)
  • Normani: „Motivation“ (choreography: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

  • Halsey: „Graveyard“ (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
  • James Blake: „Can’t Believe the Way We Flow“ (editing: Frank Lebon)
  • Lizzo: „Good as Hell“ (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
  • Miley Cyrus: „Mother’s Daughter“ (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
  • Rosalía: „A Palé“ (editing: Andre Jones)
  • The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

