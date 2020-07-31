MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Die Nominierungen im Überblick

Foto: Getty Images for The Recording A, Kevin Winter. All rights reserved.

Auch MTV hat sich dazu entschieden, die diesjährigen Video Music Awards trotz der anhaltenden Coronavirus-Pandemie nicht ins Wasser fallen zu lassen. Stattdessen werden die VMAs 2020 wie gehabt am 30. August im Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, wenn auch vor einem begrenzten Publikum stattfinden. Des Weiteren wird es dieses Mal zwei neue Kategorien geben: „Best Music Video From Home“ und „Best Quarantine Performance“.

Auch eine offizielle Liste aller für den Musikpreis nominierten Künstler*innen ist inzwischen veröffentlicht worden. Diese wird mit jeweils neun Nominierungen von Ariana Grande und Lady Gaga angeführt. Wer in diesem Jahr noch auf einen der beliebten Musikpreise hoffen darf, erfahrt Ihr im Folgenden.

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: „everything i wanted“

Doja Cat: „Say So“

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“

Megan Thee Stallion: „Savage“

Post Malone: „Circles“

Roddy Ricch: „The Box“

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: „Stuck with U“

Black Eyed Peas: „RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)“ [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran: „Beautiful People“ [ft. Khalid]

Future: „Life Is Good“ [ft. Drake]

KAROL G: „Tusa“ [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“

PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

BTS: „ON“

Halsey: „You should be sad“

Jonas Brothers: „What a Man Gotta Do“

Justin Bieber: „Intentions“ [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“

Taylor Swift: „Lover“

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: „BOP“

Eminem: „Godzilla“ [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: „Life Is Good“ [ft. Drake]

Megan Thee Stallion: „Savage“

Roddy Ricch: „The Box“

Travis Scott: „HIGHEST IN THE ROOM“

Best Rock

Best Alternative

Best Latin

Anuel: „China“ [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny: „Yo Perreo Sola“

Black Eyed Peas: „MAMACITA“ [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G: „Tusa“ [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Maluma: „Qué Pena“ [ft. J Balvin]

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: „Underdog“

Chloe x Halle: „Do It“

H.E.R.: „Slide“ [ft. YG]

Khalid: „Eleven“ [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo: „CUZ I LOVE YOU“

The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: „Oh My God“

BTS: „ON“

EXO: „Obsession“

Monsta X: „SOMEONE’S SOMEONE“

Tomorrow X Together: „9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)“

Red Velvet: „Psycho“

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak: „Lockdown“

Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“

Demi Lovato: „I Love Me“

H.E.R.: „I Can’t Breathe“

Lil Baby: „The Bigger Picture“

Taylor Swift: „The Man“

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: „Wildflower“

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: „Stuck with U“

blink-182: „Happy Days“

Drake: „Toosie Slide“

John Legend: „Bigger Love“

twenty one pilots: „Level of Concern“

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle: „Do It“ from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO: Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: „Smile“ from One World: Together at Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: „xanny“ (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat: „Say So“ (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa: „Don’t Start Now“ (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (dir. Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift: „The Man“ (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (dir. Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer: „Old Me“ (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello: „My Oh My“ [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“ (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry: „Harleys in Hawaii“ (cinematography: Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky: „Babushka Boi“ (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus: „Mother’s Daughter“ (art direction: Christian Stone )

Selena Gomez: „Boyfriend“ (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: „Lover“ (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: „all the good girls go to hell“ (visual effects: Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato: „I Love Me“ (visual effects: Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles: „Adore You“ (visual effects: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott: „HIGHEST IN THE ROOM“ (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Best Choreography

BTS: „ON“ (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha: „Honey Boo“ (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby: „BOP“ (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa: „Physical“ (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: „Rain on Me“ (choreography: Richy Jackson)

Normani: „Motivation“ (choreography: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Halsey: „Graveyard“ (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

James Blake: „Can’t Believe the Way We Flow“ (editing: Frank Lebon)

Lizzo: „Good as Hell“ (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus: „Mother’s Daughter“ (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Rosalía: „A Palé“ (editing: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd: „Blinding Lights“ (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

