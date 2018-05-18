Nine Inch Nails haben einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. „God Break Down The Door“ ist die erste neue Single aus ihrem neuen Album BAD WITCH, das sie vor rund einer Woche ankündigten. Hört den Song hier im Stream:

https://youtu.be/eeJ_DzRJUI4 Video can’t be loaded: Nine Inch Nails – God Break Down The Door (https://youtu.be/eeJ_DzRJUI4)

Über „God Break Down The Door“ sagt Trent Reznor im Interview mit Zane Lowe:

„We find if we don’t watch ourselves we tend to try to get somewhere comfortable, because it feels better. And from the sound of the drums to the kind of frantic drumbeat to looking around the studio and seeing the untouched baritone tenor and alto sax that are sitting there. They’re there because they remind me that I can’t play them as well as I used to be able to. For 20 years, I’ve been saying I’m going to really get my technique back because it would be fun to do. And there they sit taunting me in the corner. We pulled them out and we just started fucking around really, led with Atticus [Ross] arranging. I was just kind of going, an hour performance kind of turned into this thing that felt like we hadn’t been there before and that started to reveal a whole different character. The space changed and then we felt motivated. When it came time to sing I was really just trying things out, just to see. I never had the courage to sing like that, I didn’t know I could sing like that.”

BAD WITCH wird sechs Songs umfassen und am 22. Juni erscheinen. Das neue Werk soll den Abschluss einer Trilogie bilden, die die zuvor erschienenen EPs NOT THE ACTUAL EVENTS (2016) und ADD VIOLENCE (2017) einschließen soll.

Über die Arbeit am neuen Album sagte Reznor:

„We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished ADD VIOLENCE we found ourselves… it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third [record]—to reveal itself to us.“

Mit dem neuen Album werden Nine Inch Nails ab September auf große „Cold And Black And Infinite“-Tour gehen – jedoch vorerst nur in Nordamerika. Support-Act bei der über 20 Shows umfassenden Konzertreise wird die Shoegaze-Institution The Jesus And Mary Chain sein.

Auch interessant Roskilde Festival 2018 bestätigt Nine Inch Nails, My Bloody Valentine und 24 weitere Namen im Line-up Wer die Nine Inch Nails dennoch gerne live sehen und dafür nicht über den Atlantik reisen möchte, sollte zum dänischen Roskilde-Festival reisen. Weitere Acts, die beim einwöchigen Non-Profit-Festival auftreten sind unter anderem Gorillaz, Eminem und Nick Cave. Wir haben uns spätestens im vergangenen Jahr in Roskilde verliebt.

Das Albumcover und die Tracklist von BAD WITCH findet Ihr hier: