Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Neuer Song und „Greatest Hits“-Album

Noel Gallagher und Band veröffentlichen ein Best Of Album.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird’s haben zum Jubiläum des zehnjährigen Bandbestehens ihr „Best of“-Album BACK THE WAY WE CAME: VOL 1 (2011-2021) angekündigt. Das Album wird am 11. Juni bei Sour Mash Records erscheinen und zudem zwei neue Songs enthalten. Einen der beiden neuen Tracks „We’re On Our Way Now“ hat die Band heute als Lyric-Video veröffentlicht:

Im gleichen Zug veröffentlichte die Band einen Trailer zum „Greatest Hits“-Album. Wie Noel Gallagher auf den Titel des Best-ofs kam, erklärt er so:

„Der Titel fiel mir einfach an einem Nachmittag am Küchentisch ein. Es ist ein Sprichwort: ,Back the way we came‘. Ich fand einfach, das ist ein klasse Titel. Deswegen ist es auch die ,Volume 1‘. Denn sollte es noch ein Best-of geben, denke ich mir nicht noch einen neuen Titel aus.“

Die Band um den Ex-Oasis-Musiker veröffentlichte ihr erstes Album NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS im Jahr 2011. Es folgten CHASING YESTERDAY (2015) and WHO BUILT THE MOON (2017). Außerdem erschienen in den vergangenen zwei Jahren drei EPs.

Neben einem neuen Song hat die Band auch die Tracklist für ihr Best Of BACK THE WAY WE CAME: VOL 1 (2011-2021) geteilt:

Disc 1

Everybody’s On The Run

The Death Of You And Me

AKA … What A Life!

If I Had A Gun …

In The Heat Of The Moment

Riverman

Lock All The Doors

The Dying Of The Light

Ballad Of The Mighty I

We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

Black Star Dancing

Holy Mountain (Remastered)

A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

This Is The Place

It’s A Beautiful World

Blue Moon Rising

Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc