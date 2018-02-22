The Nationals Matt Berninger kriegt seine eigene Fernsehserie

Kein verfrühter Aprilscherz: Matt Berninger will eine Serie über sich selbst drehen. Dies erklärte der Sänger von The National in einem Interview mit dem australischen Radiosender „Double J“– und offenbarte gleichzeitig, dass die Pläne schon konkret und fortgeschritten seien.

Die noch unbetitelte Serie wurde von ihm, seiner Frau, Autorin Carin Besser, und seinem Bruder Tom Berninger erdacht, der mit und für The National bereits die Banddoku „Mistaken For Strangers“ drehte. „It’s something we’ve been cooking for a while”, sagte Matt Berninger. „My brother made this documentary and it has a lot of the same tone. But this is more scripted than that and it’s not a film Tom’s making, Tom is just a subject of it. It’s not a fake documentary.”

Regie soll der australische Regisseur Trent O’Donnell führen. Die halbstündige „Comedyshow“ basiert auf Matt Berningers Erfahrungen in der Musikbranche, soll fiktionalisiert sein und eventuell ein paar Gaststars begrüßen: „I play myself and my brother plays my brother—Tom plays Tom, and Tom can’t play anybody else—but then the rest of it’s all cast. And I’m in a band. Actually, Aaron helped cast the band with all the guys that were working on the Grateful Dead project together, and so it’s a bunch of guys from different bands that we’ve known and been friends with for a long time who play the band. And Aaron [Dessner] kind of is in it as a producer, sort of as himself but not really.“

Ein Zeitplan zur Produktion und Veröffentlichung steht noch nicht fest, dieses Jahr sei jedenfalls noch nicht damit zu rechnen.

The National veröffentlichten im September 2017 ihr siebtes Album SLEEP WELL BEAST. Im Oktober traten sie damit unter anderem im Berliner Tempodrom auf. Im September 2018 werden sie neben Kraftwerk und The Weeknd als Headliner beim Lollapalooza Berlin erwartet.