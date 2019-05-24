The Rolling Stones haben Richard Ashcroft endlich die Urheberrechte an „Bitter Sweet Symphony“ zurückgegeben

The Verves 90er-Hit-turned-Evergreen „Bitter Sweet Symphony“ hat Songwriter und Sänger Richard Ashcroft jahrelang keinen müden Penny aufs Konto gespült. Der Grund: Das berühmte orchestrale Streichergerüst ist ein Sample aus „The Last Time“, einer Nummer der Rolling Stones aus dem Jahr 1965. Obwohl The Verve das Sampling mit dem Komponisten und Arrangeur des fraglichen Fragments, David Whitaker, klärten, klagten Mick Jagger und Keith Richards 1997 die Urheberrechte an „Bitter Sweet Symphony“ auf Grundlage des „The Last Time“-Samples ein – und erhielten Recht.

So floßen über 20 Jahre lang 100 Prozent der Einnahmen aus „Bitter Sweet Symphony“ in die Taschen Jaggers und Richards‘. Doch damit ist nun Schluss, wie Richard Ashcroft in einem Statement bekannt gab. Darin vermeldet er, dass Mick Jagger und Keith Richards bedingungslos und uneingeschränkt die Urheberrechte an „Bitter Sweet Symphony“ wieder an ihn übertragen haben.

Richard Ashcrofts komplettes Original-Statement findet Ihr hier:

„It gives me great pleasure to announce as of last month Mick Jagger and Keith Richards agreed to give me their share of the song Bitter Sweet Symphony. This remarkable and life affirming turn of events was made possible by a kind and magnanimous gesture from Mick and Keith, who have also agreed that they are happy for the writing credit to exclude their names and all their royalties derived from the song they will now pass to me.

I would like to thank the main players in this, my management Steve Kutner and John Kennedy, the Stones manager Joyce Smyth and Jody Klein (for actually taking the call) lastly a huge unreserved heartfelt thanks and respect to Mick and Keith.

Music is power.“