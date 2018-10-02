Zwischen Lily Allen und Richard Ashcroft ist eine Art Streit entbrannt, der irgendwo zwischen inhaltlichen Auseinandersetzungen und persönlichen Beleidigungen changiert.
Der Ursprung ihres öffentlichen Schlagabtauschs lag in Richard Ashcroft nahezu wütender Äußerung, dass Popstars nicht über Politik sprechen sollten, sondern schlichtweg dem nachgehen sollten, wofür ihr Publikum sie bezahle: Musik und Entertainment. Im Interview mit „Radio X“ sagte der ehemalige The-Verve-Sänger unter anderem: „So many fucking artists, man, if they can’t write a song or they can’t sing or they can’t play, they end up being like semi-political leaders, or believe they have to have a million causes to hide the fact that they can’t do the very thing that we want them to do. (…) So all these artists and actors, with all their opinions and all their little speeches… Go back to what you were supposed to do. Go back and entertain the world.“
Lily Allen sieht das anders. In einem Interview kommentierte sie Ashcrofts Äußerungen unter anderem durch eine direkte Ansprache: „Du hast gut reden, Richard Ashcroft. Du bist eine sehr erfolgreiche weiße Person mittleren Alters, die anders als ich oder viele andere Frauen so einige Dinge nicht durchleben mussten. Schon die Behandlung von Frauen in der Presse ist politisch. Der Weg, wie wir alle über Frauen lesen und sprechen, formt unsere Meinung über die Rollen von Frauen in allen Lebensbereichen. Weil ich so lange so direkt davon betroffen war, habe ich mir lange Gedanken darüber gemacht. Ich war nicht wegen meiner Person davon betroffen, sondern schlichtweg wegen meines Geschlechts.“ Dies sei politisch und ein Problem, dies könne er nicht ausblenden.
Richard Ashcroft hat in der Zwischenzeit auf Allens Replik reagiert – mit einer Beleidigung: Den Instagram-Post, in dem Allens Reaktion erstmals veröffentlicht wurde, kommentierte er mit einer Beschreibung Allens als „Train wreck dressed as a hashtag“. Allens Gegenrede erntet auch von anderen Kommentatoren nicht nur Zuspruch: Ihr wird unter anderem vorgeworfen, aus gehobenen Verhältnissen zu stammen, während Ashcroft in der working class groß geworden sei.
Richard Ashcrofts fünftes Soloalbum NATURAL REBEL erscheint am 19. Oktober 2018. Lily Allens viertes Album NO SHAME erschien im Juni 2018, im September kam ihre Autobiographie „My Thoughts Exactly" im UK heraus. In Deutschland erscheint das Buch am 20. Dezember.