Tom Morello hat ein Gedicht für Chris Cornell geschrieben

Wenige Stunden nach dessen Tod hatte Tom Morello öffentlich Abschied von seinem Freund und Bandkollegen Chris Cornell genommen. Auf Instagram postete Morello ein Foto von sich und Cornell und ehrte den Sänger unter anderem für seine Freundschaft, seinen Intellekt und sein Talent. „I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent“, schrieb er unter anderem.
Nun hat Tom Morello ein Gedicht zu Ehren Chris Cornells veröffentlicht. Hier könnt Ihr es im Wortlaut lesen:
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade