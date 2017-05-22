Tom Morello hat ein Gedicht für Chris Cornell geschrieben

Wenige Stunden nach dessen Tod hatte Tom Morello öffentlich Abschied von seinem Freund und Bandkollegen Chris Cornell genommen. Auf Instagram postete Morello ein Foto von sich und Cornell und ehrte den Sänger unter anderem für seine Freundschaft, seinen Intellekt und sein Talent. „I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent“, schrieb er unter anderem.

Nun hat Tom Morello ein Gedicht zu Ehren Chris Cornells veröffentlicht. Hier könnt Ihr es im Wortlaut lesen:

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked

You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart

You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true

You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more

You’re not there, now you’re always here

You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade