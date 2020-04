Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Karen O performt zum ersten Mal seit zehn Jahren „Our Time“

View this post on Instagram

So maybe you hate the year so far- don’t blame you if you do- it’s the year to be hated. Here’s a YYY deep cut from my heart to yours, 🙏 and fuck yeah for every day you make it through knowing somehow it’s gonna be alright…❤️ but couldn’t do it without the essential workers 🙌 thank you we love ya! #django #barneyclay #familyaffair @yeahyeahyeahs #ourtime #quarantine2020