Eine gern gestellte Frage in der Popmusik: Was machen X oder Y eigentlich heute? Fragen, die wir im Falle von zum Beispiel Crazy Town, Roachford, Crash Test Dummies, Semisonic, Peter Rüchel bereits beantworteten. In Vergessenheit geraten aber nicht nur ehemalige Stars oder One-Hit-Wonder selbst, sondern auch Menschen, die schon damals nur Randfiguren waren. Personen legendärer Alben-Artworks, zum Beispiel.

Der wohl bekannteste Vertreter der „Ich war mal auf einem Albumklassiker zu sehen“-Fraktion ist wohl Spencer Elden. Elden war 1991 das Baby, das auf Nirvanas NEVERMIND nackig einem Dollarschein hinterhertauchte. Oft ist es Elden selbst, der daran erinnert, wer würde es ihm ernsthaft verübeln wollen. Vor ein paar Monaten schob Billy Corgan dann die Zwillingsmädchen ins Rampenlicht, die auf dem Cover des Smashing-Pumpkins-Meilensteins SIAMESE DREAM (1993) zu sehen waren.

Und nun hat Placebo-Bassist Stefan Olsdal ein Foto mit den Schwestern geteilt, die damals, 1998, auf dem Cover von Placebos zweitem Album WITHOUT YOU I’M NOTHING gemeinsam am Tisch saßen und sich anschwiegen.

Auf Instagram postete Olsdal am Samstag ein Foto von Sarah und Sally Edwards (mit sich selbst in der Mitte) und schrieb dazu:

„I had the pleasure of sitting down and chatting with these two lovely people – Sarah and Sally Edwards – about “Without You I’m Nothing”, Placebo’s second album that was released today 20 years ago. They both graced the album cover, a photograph by #corrineday, that has a special place in our hearts. Much has happened since, Sarah and Sally continuing with their excellent #blagmagazine and Placebo with their subsequent albums and tours. Keep an eye out for #WYIN20, and wyin.placeboworld.co.uk for surprises! Thanks to ALL who made this album such an important one for us and let us celebrate it together!!! 😘😘 “

Placebo veröffentlichten 2013 ihr siebtes und bisher aktuelles Studioalbum LOUD LIKE LOVE. Olsdal veröffentlichte zuletzt einen offenen Brief an die LGBTQ-Community.

