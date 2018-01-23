Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2018 im Überblick

Die ersten wichtigen Filmpreise wurden in den USA bereits vergeben, nun fiebert die Branche der Verleihung der Oscars am 3. März 2018 entgegen. In Los Angeles wurden am Dienstag die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien bekanntgegeben. Große Favoriten auf viele Awards sind das Fantasy-Drama „The Shape of Water“, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“, „The Post – Die Verlegerin“ und der Kriegsfilm „Dunkirk“ von Christopher Nolan. Fatih Akin geht mit seinem Film „Aus dem Nichts“ etwas überraschend nicht ins Rennen um einen Preis.

Die Oscars holen vor allem in der Kategorie „Beste Regie“ nach, was bei den Golden Globes versäumt wurde. Mit Greta Gerwig („Lady Bird“) wurde nämlich auch eine Frau in der Rubrik nominiert. Einen Rekord stellt Roger Deakins auf: Bereits zum 14. Mal ist er in für „Beste Kamera“ nominiert, er drehte „Blade Runner 2049“. Die Kategorie „Bester Nebendarsteller“ wird vom Drama „Three Billboards“ dominiert: Sam Rockwell und Woody Harrelson schaffen es aus dem Film auf die Liste der Oscar-Anwärter.

Hier sind die Nominierten für die 90. Oscar-Verleihung:

Bester Film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Beste Regie

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”

Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep “The Post”

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“Körper und Seele”

“The Square”

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Mary J. Blige “Mudbound”

Lesley Manville “Phantom Thread”

Octavia Spencer “The Shape of Water”

Allison Janney “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf “Lady Bird”

Bester Nebendarsteller

Willem Dafoe “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Beste Dokumentation

“Abacus”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Ment in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Bester animierter Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Beste Kamera

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Bestes Original-Drehbuch

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Beste Filmmusik

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards”

Bester Song

“Mighty River” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me” Coco

“Stand Up for Something” Marshall

“This Is Me” The Greatest Showman

Bester Schnitt

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”

Beste visuelle Effekte

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Bestes Make-up

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria and Abdul”

“Wonder”

Kostümdesign

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

“Edith and Eddy”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroine”

“Traffic Stop”

“Night Skills”

Bester Kurzfilm

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Beste Tonmischung

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Bester Tonschnitt

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Bestes Produktionsdesign

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Bester animierter Kurzfilm