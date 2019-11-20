Darf sich über acht Grammy-Nominierungen freuen: Lizzo, hier live in Berlin am 14. November 2019

Die Nominierten für die Grammy Awards 2020 wurden bekanntgegeben. Die Preisverleihung wird in diesem Jahr zum 62. Mal stattfinden. Hoffnungen auf gleich mehrere Auszeichnungen können sich unter anderem Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Vampire Weekend, Lady Gaga und Ariana Grande machen. Die Grammy Awards 2020 werden am Sonntag, den 26. Januar im Staples Center in Los Angeles verliehen. Zum zweiten Mal in Folge führt Alicia Keys als Moderatorin durch die Show.

Rapper Lil Nas X darf sich in diesem Jahr über seine erste Grammy-Nominierung freuen – und zwar mehrfach. „No fucking way“, twitterte er, nachdem die Nominierten enthüllt wurden. Lil Nas X, dessen Ohrwurm „Old Town Road“ mit Billy Ray Cyrus den ganzen Sommer über die Musikcharts dominierte, wurde ganze sechs Mal nominiert, unter anderem für das Album des Jahres und als bester neuen Künstler.

Eine weitere erstmalige Grammy-Nominierte ist Lizzo. Sie holte sich für ihr Hit-Album CUZ I LOVE YOU und die Single „Truth Hurts“ gleich acht Nominierungen ab.

Grammys 2020 – Die wichtigsten Kategorien und Nominierungen hier im Überblick:

Album des Jahres:

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Single des Jahres:

Bon Iver – „Hey, Ma“

Billie Eilish – „Bad Guy“

Ariana Grande – „7 rings“

H.E.R. – „Hard Place“

Khalid – „Talk“

Lil Nas X – „Old Town Road“

Lizzo – „Truth Hurts“

Post Malone feat. Swae Lee – „Sunflower“

Song des Jahres:

Lady Gaga – „Always Remember Us This Way“

Billie Eilish – „Bad Guy“

Brandi Carlie – „Bring My Flowers Now“

H.E.R. – „Hard Place“

Taylor Swift – „Lover”

Lana Del Rey – „Norman Fucking Rockwell“

Lewis Capaldi – „Someone You Loved“

Lizzo – „Truth Hurts“

Bester neuer Künstler (m/w/d):

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Bestes Rock-Album:

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Bester Rock-Song:

Tool – „Fear Inoculum“

The 1975 – „Give Yourself a Try“

Vampire Weekend – „Harmony Hall“

Brittany Howard – „History Repeats“

Gary Clark Jr. – „This Land“

Bestes Alternative-Album:

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Asume From

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Bester Rap-Song:

YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper – „Bad Idea“

Rick Ross feat. Drake – „Gold Roses“

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – „A Lot“

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – „Racks in the Middle“

DaBaby – „Suge“

Bester Rap-Album:

J. Cole feat. Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

Tyler the Creator – IGOR

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Bestes Musikvideo: The Chemical Brothers – „We’ve Got to Try“

Gary Clark Jr. – „This Land“

FKA twigs – „Cellophane“

Lil Nas X – „Old Town Road“

Tove Lo – „Glad He’s Gone“

Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten findet Ihr hier.