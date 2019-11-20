Die Nominierten für die Grammy Awards 2020 wurden bekanntgegeben. Die Preisverleihung wird in diesem Jahr zum 62. Mal stattfinden. Hoffnungen auf gleich mehrere Auszeichnungen können sich unter anderem Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Vampire Weekend, Lady Gaga und Ariana Grande machen. Die Grammy Awards 2020 werden am Sonntag, den 26. Januar im Staples Center in Los Angeles verliehen. Zum zweiten Mal in Folge führt Alicia Keys als Moderatorin durch die Show.
Rapper Lil Nas X darf sich in diesem Jahr über seine erste Grammy-Nominierung freuen – und zwar mehrfach. „No fucking way“, twitterte er, nachdem die Nominierten enthüllt wurden. Lil Nas X, dessen Ohrwurm „Old Town Road“ mit Billy Ray Cyrus den ganzen Sommer über die Musikcharts dominierte, wurde ganze sechs Mal nominiert, unter anderem für das Album des Jahres und als bester neuen Künstler.
Eine weitere erstmalige Grammy-Nominierte ist Lizzo. Sie holte sich für ihr Hit-Album CUZ I LOVE YOU und die Single „Truth Hurts“ gleich acht Nominierungen ab.
Grammys 2020 – Die wichtigsten Kategorien und Nominierungen hier im Überblick:
Album des Jahres:
- Bon Iver – i,i
- Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande – thank u, next
- H.E.R – I Used to Know Her
- Lil Nas X – 7
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Single des Jahres:
- Bon Iver – „Hey, Ma“
- Billie Eilish – „Bad Guy“
- Ariana Grande – „7 rings“
- H.E.R. – „Hard Place“
- Khalid – „Talk“
- Lil Nas X – „Old Town Road“
- Lizzo – „Truth Hurts“
- Post Malone feat. Swae Lee – „Sunflower“
Song des Jahres:
- Lady Gaga – „Always Remember Us This Way“
- Billie Eilish – „Bad Guy“
- Brandi Carlie – „Bring My Flowers Now“
- H.E.R. – „Hard Place“
- Taylor Swift – „Lover”
- Lana Del Rey – „Norman Fucking Rockwell“
- Lewis Capaldi – „Someone You Loved“
- Lizzo – „Truth Hurts“
Bester neuer Künstler (m/w/d):
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Bestes Rock-Album:
- Bring Me the Horizon – amo
- Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
- The Cranberries – In the End
- I Prevail – Trauma
- Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Bester Rock-Song:
- Tool – „Fear Inoculum“
- The 1975 – „Give Yourself a Try“
- Vampire Weekend – „Harmony Hall“
- Brittany Howard – „History Repeats“
- Gary Clark Jr. – „This Land“
Bestes Alternative-Album:
- Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
- James Blake – Asume From
- Bon Iver – i,i
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
- Thom Yorke – Anima
Bester Rap-Song:
- YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper – „Bad Idea“
- Rick Ross feat. Drake – „Gold Roses“
- 21 Savage feat. J. Cole – „A Lot“
- Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – „Racks in the Middle“
- DaBaby – „Suge“
Bester Rap-Album:
- J. Cole feat. Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
- Meek Mill – Championships
- Tyler the Creator – IGOR
- 21 Savage – I Am > I Was
- YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Bestes Musikvideo:
- The Chemical Brothers – „We’ve Got to Try“
- Gary Clark Jr. – „This Land“
- FKA twigs – „Cellophane“
- Lil Nas X – „Old Town Road“
- Tove Lo – „Glad He’s Gone“
Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten findet Ihr hier.