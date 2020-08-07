Kate Tempest heißt jetzt Kae Tempest und erklärt sich als genderneutral

Kate Tempest kündigt einen Namenswechsel an. Mit dem neuen Namen Kae Tempest geht auch der Wunsch einher, auf Pronomen wie „sie“ oder „er“ zu verzichten.

Auf Facebook erklärt Tempest unter anderem: „I’ve been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time. I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection. This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life. And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better. I’ve loved Kate. But I am beginning a process and I hope you’ll come with me.“

Lest hier das komplette Statement:

Als Kate Tempest schrieb Kae Tempest bisher vier Alben, diverse Lyrikbände, einen Roman, drei Theaterstücke und mehrere Spoken-Word-Performances.