Musik
Reviews  neue Alben  Features
Film & TV
Netflix  Prime  Serien  Filme
Live
Konzerte  Festivals
Podcasts
Neue Podcasts  Never Forget - der 90er Podcast
Abo
Einzelhefte Sonderhefte
Highlights
Spezial-Abo  Technik

Partner von Logo Welt
2

Spezial-Abo

Kate Tempest heißt jetzt Kae Tempest und erklärt sich als genderneutral

von
„Hello old fans, new fans and passers by - I’m changing my name! And I’m changing my pronouns. From Kate to Kae. From she/her to they/them.“
Kate Tempest kommt für fünf Konzerte nach Deutschland.
Kae Tempest, hier auf einem Pressebild aus dem Jahr 2016
Foto: Konzertbüro Schoneberg, Promo. All rights reserved.

auch interessant

Kate Tempest kündigt einen Namenswechsel an. Mit dem neuen Namen Kae Tempest geht auch der Wunsch einher, auf Pronomen wie „sie“ oder „er“ zu verzichten.

Auf Facebook erklärt Tempest unter anderem: „I’ve been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time. I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection. This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life. And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better. I’ve loved Kate. But I am beginning a process and I hope you’ll come with me.“

Lest hier das komplette Statement:

Als Kate Tempest schrieb Kae Tempest bisher vier Alben, diverse Lyrikbände, einen Roman, drei Theaterstücke und mehrere Spoken-Word-Performances.

Themen aus dem Artikel

Kae Tempest kate tempest

Themen drumherum

Calexico Deichkind Linus Volkmann Popkolumne

ME-Redaktion
Sophie Hunger teilt neue Single „Alpha Venom“
Bei „Alpha Venom“ handelt es sich um eine energetische Krautrock-Nummer, die Sophie Hunger zufolge „auf einer Titelmelodie, die sie ursprünglich für eine deutsche Krimi-Produktion komponiert hatte“, basiert.
Sophie Hungers neues Album, HALLUZINATIONEN, erscheint am 28. August 2020.
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite