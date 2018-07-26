Musik
News, Reviews, neue Alben
Film
News, Reviews, Stories
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Gewinnen
Abo
Highlights
Klubtour

Robbie Williams prophezeit Oasis-Reunion – wegen Liams und Noels „erfolgloser“ Solokarrieren

Der Superstar weiß, wovon er redet: Er selbst stieg bekanntlich kurzzeitig wieder bei Take That ein, als die eigene Karriere „abflachte“: Sein davor erschienenes achtes Soloalbum REALITY KILLED THE VIDEO STAR erreichte nur Platz 2 der britischen Charts ;-).
attends the television show 2016! Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen - RTL Jahresrueckblick on December 4, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.
Robbie Williams
Foto: Getty Images Europe, Sascha Steinbach. All rights reserved.

Eine Oasis-Reunion ist unausweichlich. Das zumindest glaubt Robbie Williams.

Im Interview mit der britischen Tageszeitung „The Sun“ sagt Robbie Williams: „If they’re anything like me, which I think they are, they will want to be doing the most successful thing they can do, and the most successful thing they can do is a reunion. I think they’ll both need to do it.”

Als Argument für seine Behauptung gibt der Popstar an, dass die Solokarrieren von Liam und Noel Gallagher in Zukunft wohl bergab gehen werden: „Liam Gallagher has just come back and he’s done pretty well. He had a platinum record with his solo album and I think that’s what everybody was waiting for. I think the next time he releases an album it won’t do as well. Noel’s album didn’t do too good either. I think it sold like 70,000 copies or something, which for Noel isn’t great.”

Liam Gallaghers Solodebüt AS YOU WERE ist im Oktober 2017 erschienen, das dritte Album von Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds erschien einen Monat später.

Mit Reunions kennt Robbie Williams sich aus

Robbie Williams weiß, wovon er redet: Er selbst stieg 1995 bei Take That, der damals größten Boyband der Welt, aus und startete eine über lange Zeit sehr erfolgreiche Solokarriere. Die hielt ihn nicht davon ab, 2010 für einige Zeit wieder bei seiner von 1996 aufgelösten und 2006 reformierten Ex-Band einzusteigen. Eine erneute Reunion hat er nicht ausgeschlossen.

Die Quoten bei den Buchmachern dürften indes bereits schlechter gestanden haben, wenn es um die Wette auf eine Oasis-Reunion geht. Erst vor einer Woche wendete sich Liam Gallagher erneut an seinen Bruder Noel mit einem Reunion-Angebot: „I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x”, schrieb er auf Twitter.

In dieser Geschichte: 
, , , , ,

Das Heft
Jetzt den Newsletter abonnieren!

Jede Woche neu: alle Nachrichten, Liveberichte, Gewinnspiele, Rezensionen, Videos, Charts, Listen und mehr!

und möchte, dass die Axel Springer Mediahouse Berlin GmbH mir Newsletter mit Produktangeboten und/oder Medienangebote per E-Mail zuschickt. Meine Einwilligung kann ich jederzeit .

Bitte lies dazu unsere Datenschutzhinweise
ME-Redaktion
Der beste Refrain aller Zeiten kommt von Oasis – laut „NME“
Platz 1 ist, sagen wir, recht erwartbar. Interessanter wird es auf den Plätzen dahinter.
LONDON - 1995: Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogan's comedy show
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite