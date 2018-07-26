Robbie Williams prophezeit Oasis-Reunion – wegen Liams und Noels „erfolgloser“ Solokarrieren

Eine Oasis-Reunion ist unausweichlich. Das zumindest glaubt Robbie Williams.

Im Interview mit der britischen Tageszeitung „The Sun" sagt Robbie Williams: „If they're anything like me, which I think they are, they will want to be doing the most successful thing they can do, and the most successful thing they can do is a reunion. I think they'll both need to do it."

Als Argument für seine Behauptung gibt der Popstar an, dass die Solokarrieren von Liam und Noel Gallagher in Zukunft wohl bergab gehen werden: „Liam Gallagher has just come back and he's done pretty well. He had a platinum record with his solo album and I think that's what everybody was waiting for. I think the next time he releases an album it won't do as well. Noel's album didn't do too good either. I think it sold like 70,000 copies or something, which for Noel isn't great."

Liam Gallaghers Solodebüt AS YOU WERE ist im Oktober 2017 erschienen, das dritte Album von Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds erschien einen Monat später.

Mit Reunions kennt Robbie Williams sich aus

Robbie Williams weiß, wovon er redet: Er selbst stieg 1995 bei Take That, der damals größten Boyband der Welt, aus und startete eine über lange Zeit sehr erfolgreiche Solokarriere. Die hielt ihn nicht davon ab, 2010 für einige Zeit wieder bei seiner von 1996 aufgelösten und 2006 reformierten Ex-Band einzusteigen. Eine erneute Reunion hat er nicht ausgeschlossen.

Die Quoten bei den Buchmachern dürften indes bereits schlechter gestanden haben, wenn es um die Wette auf eine Oasis-Reunion geht. Erst vor einer Woche wendete sich Liam Gallagher erneut an seinen Bruder Noel mit einem Reunion-Angebot: „I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x", schrieb er auf Twitter.