Spotify-Jahresrückblick: Das sind die meistgestreamten Acts, Songs, Podcasts & Playlists 2021

Der doppelte Bratan: Capital Bra (Wladislaw Balowazki) am 8. Juli 2021 bei Madame Tussauds in Berlin
Foto: Getty Images, Tristar Media. All rights reserved.
Der Streamingdienst Spotify hat seine Bestenlisten 2021 veröffentlicht. Dafür wurde ausgewertet, welche Künstler*innen, Songs, Alben und Podcasts international sowie in Deutschland dieses Jahr am meisten gestreamt wurden. Latinstar Bad Bunny ist demnach der (auf Spotify) meistgehörte Künstler der Welt, Taylor Swift die meistgehörte Künstlerin. Der meistgehörte Song war „drivers licence“ von Shooting Star Olivia Rodrigo.
In Deutschland sieht das anders aus: Die Top 10 der meistgestreamten Künstler wird angeführt von Bonez Mc, Luciano und Capital Bra, bei den Künstlerin von LEA, Billie Eilish und Taylor Swift. Beliebtester nationaler Spotify-Podcast ist einmal mehr „Gemischtes Hack“ mit Felix Lobrecht und Tommi Schmitt. Seht hier die vollständigen, von Spotify veröffentlichten Listen – und schaut Euch am besten auch mal Euren eigenen, persönlichen Jahresrückblick 2021 an.
Top-Künstler*innen weltweit auf Spotify:
Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “drivers license
” von Olivia Rodrigo
4. “good 4 u
” von Olivia Rodrigo
Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “SOUR
” von Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Future Nostalgia
” von Dua Lipa
3. “Justice
” von Justin Bieber
5. “Planet Her
” von Doja Cat
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “Happier Than Ever
” von Billie Eilish
2. “Girls Like Us
” von Zoe Wees
3. “SEJODIOTO
” von KAROL G
4. “Black Hole
” von Griff
5. “Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)
” von Jorja Smith, Shaybo
Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify:
Top-Künstler*innen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Künstler*innen 2021
”.
Top-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
Top-Künstler in Deutschland auf Spotify:
Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. “Ohne Dich
” von KASIMIR1441, badmómzjay, WILDBWOYS
4. “Madonna
” von Bausa, Apache 207
5. “Sommergewitter
” von Pashanim
7. “The Business
” von Tiësto
9. “Heat Waves
” von Glass Animals
10. “good 4 u
” von Olivia Rodrigo
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Tracks 2021 Deutschland
”.
Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify:
2. “SOUR
” von Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Zukunft
” von RAF Camora
5. “Justice
” von Justin Bieber
6. “Sampler 5
” von 187 Strassenbande
8. “Future Nostalgia
” von Dua Lipa
9. “After Hours
” von The Weeknd
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
Eine kuratierte Auswahl mit Songs von Künstlerinnen gibt es in der Playlist “EQUAL presents: Top Künstlerinnen 2021
”.
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
1. “Girls Like Us
” von Zoe Wees
3. “badmómz.
” von badmómzjay
4. “Faded Love
” von Leony
5. “Tut mir nicht leid
” von Loredana
6. “Frei
” von Alli Neumann
7. “Auf Augenhöhe
” von Antje Schomaker
10. “Treppenhaus
” von LEA
Top-Spotify-Playlists in Deutschland auf Spotify:
Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify: