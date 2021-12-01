Spotify-Jahresrückblick: Das sind die meistgestreamten Acts, Songs, Podcasts & Playlists 2021

Diese 5 isländischen Acts müsst Ihr jetzt kennen

Vor einigen Wochen waren wir für Euch in Reykjavík, um zu schauen, wie die isländische Musikszene sich in den vergangenen eineinhalb Jahren, auch in Island von der Covid-19-Pandemie geprägt, entwickelt hat. Unter anderem besuchten wir das „Live From Reykjavík“-Festival – eine Art kleines, in erster Linie isländisch besetztes Geschwisterkind des „Iceland Airwaves“-Festivals, das normalerweise jeden Herbst mehrere Zehntausend Besucher*innen auf die Insel lockt. Diese Acts haben uns am Besten gefallen.