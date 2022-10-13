Musik
Reviews  neue Alben  Features
Film & TV
Netflix  Prime  Serien  Filme
Live
Konzerte  Festivals
Podcasts
Neue Podcasts  Never Forget - der 90er Podcast
Abo
Einzelhefte Sonderhefte
Highlights
Spezial-Abo  Technik  TELEKOM STREET GIGS

Partner von Logo Welt

Stormzy kündigt neues Album an

von
Seine dritte Platte soll am 25. November erscheinen und THIS IS WHAT I MEAN heißen. Eine Tracklist ist bereits bekannt, mit weiteren Details hält Stormzy sich bisher bedeckt.
Stormzy
Stormzy
Foto: Melt Press, Marc Prodanovic. All rights reserved.

Stormzy hat sein nächstes Album angekündigt. Auf Instagram postete er einen Brief mit der Aufschrift „THIS IS WHAT I MEAN“, der auf einer Fußmatte vor einer Tür liegt. Dazu ein zweites Bild mit der Tracklist. In der Caption wurde der Albumtitel wiederholt, das Datum 25. November und ein Link zum Vorbestellen. Mehr Details sind bisher nicht bekannt.

Online teilte Stormzy mit: „Dieses Album repräsentiert mein Leben und mein Wachstum. Ich versuchte wie der Mann zu klingen, der ich immer sein wollte. Es wurde in der reinsten Form gemacht, ohne Einschränkungen. Die Priorität war das Gefühl.“

In einem Statement führte er aus:

„When you hear about music camps, they always sound intense and somber. People saying, “We need to make an album.” “We need to make some hit records.” But this felt beautifully free. We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the byproduct to that was very beautiful music. Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine. You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album.“

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STORMZY (@stormzy)

Bisher wurde noch kein offizieller Song von Michael Omaris – wie der in London geborene Rapper bürgerlich heißt – drittem Album THIS IS WHAT I MEAN bekannt. Am 22. September lud er, nach fast zwei Jahren, wieder ein Video auf seinem YouTube-Kanal hoch. Mit dem Song „MEL MADE ME DO IT“ sorgte der Rapper nicht nur durch seine Musik für Schlagzeilen. In dem über zehnminütigen Video sind unter anderem Weltrekordhalter Usain Bolt, Star-Fußballcoach José Mourinho, Journalist Louis Theroux und viele weitere prominente Menschen zu sehen. Dem im Februar 2022 verstobenen Jamal Edwards wird außerdem Respekt gezollt.

Seine beiden vorherigen Alben GANG SIGNS & PRAYER und HEAVY IS THE HEAD charteten in England beide auf Platz 1 und wurden mit Platin ausgezeichnet.

Die Tracklist von Stormzys neuem Album „THIS IS WHAT I MEAN“:

1. Fire + Water

2. This Is What I Mean

3. Firebabe

4. Please

5. Need You

6. Hide & Seek

7. My Presidents Are Black

8. Sampha’s Plea

9. Holy Spirit

10. Bad Blood

11. I Got My Smile Back

12. Give It To The Water

Themen aus dem Artikel

Album Release José Mourinho stormzy Usain Bolt


Maxim Albert
Aitch im Interview: „Du kannst nicht jeden dazu bringen, dich zu mögen“
Der 22-jährige Rapper gehört aktuell zu den großen Hoffnungsträgern der britischen HipHop-Szene. Dort dominiert er aktuell die Charts, verkauft auf Platin-Niveau und ist für den Brit Award dominiert. MUSIKEXPRESS traf sich mit dem Musiker zum Video-Interview, um mit ihm über seine Heimatstadt Manchester, seinen Umgang mit Erfolg, eine Zusammenarbeit mit Ed Sheeran und sein Debütalbum CLOSE TO HOME zu sprechen.
Das ist Aitch.
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite