Stormzy kündigt neues Album an

Stormzy hat sein nächstes Album angekündigt. Auf Instagram postete er einen Brief mit der Aufschrift „THIS IS WHAT I MEAN“, der auf einer Fußmatte vor einer Tür liegt. Dazu ein zweites Bild mit der Tracklist. In der Caption wurde der Albumtitel wiederholt, das Datum 25. November und ein Link zum Vorbestellen. Mehr Details sind bisher nicht bekannt.

Online teilte Stormzy mit: „Dieses Album repräsentiert mein Leben und mein Wachstum. Ich versuchte wie der Mann zu klingen, der ich immer sein wollte. Es wurde in der reinsten Form gemacht, ohne Einschränkungen. Die Priorität war das Gefühl.“

In einem Statement führte er aus:

„When you hear about music camps, they always sound intense and somber. People saying, “We need to make an album.” “We need to make some hit records.” But this felt beautifully free. We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the byproduct to that was very beautiful music. Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine. You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STORMZY (@stormzy)

Bisher wurde noch kein offizieller Song von Michael Omaris – wie der in London geborene Rapper bürgerlich heißt – drittem Album THIS IS WHAT I MEAN bekannt. Am 22. September lud er, nach fast zwei Jahren, wieder ein Video auf seinem YouTube-Kanal hoch. Mit dem Song „MEL MADE ME DO IT“ sorgte der Rapper nicht nur durch seine Musik für Schlagzeilen. In dem über zehnminütigen Video sind unter anderem Weltrekordhalter Usain Bolt, Star-Fußballcoach José Mourinho, Journalist Louis Theroux und viele weitere prominente Menschen zu sehen. Dem im Februar 2022 verstobenen Jamal Edwards wird außerdem Respekt gezollt.

Seine beiden vorherigen Alben GANG SIGNS & PRAYER und HEAVY IS THE HEAD charteten in England beide auf Platz 1 und wurden mit Platin ausgezeichnet.

Die Tracklist von Stormzys neuem Album „THIS IS WHAT I MEAN“:

1. Fire + Water

2. This Is What I Mean

3. Firebabe

4. Please

5. Need You

6. Hide & Seek

7. My Presidents Are Black

8. Sampha’s Plea

9. Holy Spirit

10. Bad Blood

11. I Got My Smile Back

12. Give It To The Water