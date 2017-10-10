The Streets kündigen Reunion an

It has come to this: The Streets haben ihre Reunion angekündigt – zumindest für ein paar Live-Konzerte. Dies hat Mike Skinner am Montag via Instagram verraten.

Skinner postete das Foto eines neuen Tourposters und schrieb dazu: „spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs! on sale 9am Friday 13th“. The Streets werden also live ein paar Klassiker aus dem eigenen Repertoire zum Besten geben. Und davon haben sie ja einige.

Unter dem Namen „The darker the shadow the brighter the light“ hat Skinner sechs UK-Konzerte geplant, und bisher sieht es so aus, als würde er es dabei belassen wollen. Aber wer weiß, ob nicht doch noch Deutschlandtermine folgen werden, wenn ihn und seine alte Band die Livelaune wieder so richtig gepackt hat.

Skinner selbst sagt nämlich über seine Motivation hinter den neuen Plänen: „I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show“.

Mit/Als The Streets veröffentlichte Mike Skinner fünf Alben, allen voran das maßgebliche Debüt ORIGINAL PIRATE MATERIAL im Jahr 2002, das es auf Platz 9 unsere 50 besten Alben des neuen Jahrtausends schaffte. zu seinen bekanntesten Songs zählen unter anderem „Let’s Push Things Forward“, „Blinded By The Lights“ und „Fit But You Know It.“