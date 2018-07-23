Vor einem Jahr starb Chester Bennington. Der Linkin-Park-Sänger beging Suizid, mutmaßlich nicht ganz zufälligerweise am 20. Juli und damit an dem Tag, an dem sein guter Freund Chris Cornell, der rund zwei Monate vorher Suizid beging, Geburtstag gehabt hätte. Nun, zu Benningtons erstem Todestag, haben Linkin Park erneut an ihn erinnert.

Auch interessant Chris Cornells Statue in Seattle wird bald aufgestellt Auf ihrer Webseite veröffentlichten Linkin Park einen offenen Brief. Darin schrieben sie:

„To our brother Chester,

It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.

Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.

Love,

M, J, D, R, B“

Ihr Bassist Dave „Phoenix“ Farrell postete zudem ein weiteres Statement auf seinem eigenen Instagram-Account. Dort schrieb er:

„In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt… I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans… and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say… but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed.

Be Well My Friend,

Dave“

Die Zukunft von Linkin Park ist weiterhin unklar. Sänger Mike Shinoda veröffentlichte zuletzt sein Soloalbum POST TRAUMATIC. In Interviews sagt er immer wieder, dass eine Zukunft der Band nicht ausgeschlossen sei, es aber noch immer keine Pläne gebe: „I don’t really know where it’s gonna go. I’m basically trying to keep everything really open (right now)“, erklärte er etwa gegenüber dem „NME”.

Chester Bennington starb am 20. Juli 2017 im Alter von 41 Jahren. Bennington litt an Depressionen und erhängte sich.

Wer Suizidgedanken hat, sollte sich an vertraute Menschen wenden. Oft hilft bereits das Sprechen dabei, die Gedanken zumindest vorübergehend auszuräumen. Wer für weitere Hilfsangebote offen ist oder sich um nahestehende Personen sorgt, kann sich – auch anonym – an die Telefonseelsorge wenden: Sie bietet schnelle Hilfe an und vermittelt Ärzte, Beratungsstellen oder Kliniken unter der Nummer 0800/111 01 11.