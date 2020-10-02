Das wurde auch mal Zeit: Am 4. Dezember erscheint das CD-Box-Set „The Collection“ mit allen Songs, die Amy Winehouse je veröffentlicht hat. Davor dürfen sich Fans schon auf die „12×7: The Singles Collection“ freuen, eine Sammlung aus zwölf 7-Inch-Vinyl-Singles, die am 20. November auf den Markt kommt.

„The Collection“ ist für umgerechnet 43 Euro erhältlich und enthält Winehouses gesamte Diskografie: „Frank“ (2003), „Back to Black“ (2006) sowie die posthume Compilation „Lioness: Hidden Treasures“ (2011). Darüber hinaus ist auch ein Konzert-Album „Live in London“ aus dem Jahr 2007 sowie die Remix-LP „Remix“ mit dabei.

Das Vinyl-Set „12×7: The Singles Collection“ umfasst neben Singles wie „Rehab“ und „Stronger Than Me“ auch eine Live-Performance von „Valerie“, einen Kardinal-Beats-Remix von „Love Is a Losing Game“ sowie das Duett „Body and Soul“ mit Tony Bennett. Beigelegt ist ein 20-seitiges Songtext-Booklet. Der Preis liegt bei rund 150 US-Dollar, umgerechnet ca. 130 Euro.

„12×7: The Singles Collection“-Artwork:

„12×7: The Singles Collection“-Tracklist:

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I’m No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You’re Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

„The Collection“-Artwork:

„The Collection“-Tracklist:

Frank

01. Intro / Stronger Than Me

02. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

03. Know You Now

04. Fuck Me Pumps

05. I Heard Love Is Blind

06. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

07. (There Is) No Greater Love

08. In My Bed

09. Take The Box

10. October Song

11. What Is It About Men

12. Help Yourself

13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Back to Black

01. Rehab

02. You Know I’m No Good

03. Me & Mr Jones

04. Just Friends

05 .Back To Black

06 Love Is A Losing Game

07. Tears Dry On Their Own

08. Wake Up Alone

09. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Lioness: Hidden Treasures

01. Our Day Will Come

02. Between The Cheats

03. Tears Dry (Original Version)

04. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

05. Like Smoke

06. Valerie (’68 Version)

07. The Girl From Ipanema

08. Half Time

09. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

10. Best Friends, Right?

11. Body And Soul

12. A Song For You

Live in London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)

01. Intro / Addicted

02. Just Friends

03. Cherry

04. Back To Black

05. Wake Up Alone

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

08. Fuck Me Pumps

09. Some Unholy War

10. Love Is A Losing Game

11. Valerie

12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)

13. Rehab

14. You Know I’m No Good

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Monkey Man

Remixes

01. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

02. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)

03. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

04. In My Bed (CJ Mix)

05. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)

06. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)

07. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)

08. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)

09. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)

11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)

12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)

13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)

Im Juli 2011 starb Amy Winehouse im Alter von 27 Jahren an einer Alkoholvergiftung und gehört damit, wie viele andere bekannte verstorbene Persönlichkeiten zum „Club 27“. Ein Biopic ist weiterhin in Planung, jüngst hat sich „Stranger Things“-Schauspielerin Millie Bobby Brown für die Hauptrolle ins Gespräch gebracht.