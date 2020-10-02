Das wurde auch mal Zeit: Am 4. Dezember erscheint das CD-Box-Set „The Collection“ mit allen Songs, die Amy Winehouse je veröffentlicht hat. Davor dürfen sich Fans schon auf die „12×7: The Singles Collection“ freuen, eine Sammlung aus zwölf 7-Inch-Vinyl-Singles, die am 20. November auf den Markt kommt.
„The Collection“ ist für umgerechnet 43 Euro erhältlich und enthält Winehouses gesamte Diskografie: „Frank“ (2003), „Back to Black“ (2006) sowie die posthume Compilation „Lioness: Hidden Treasures“ (2011). Darüber hinaus ist auch ein Konzert-Album „Live in London“ aus dem Jahr 2007 sowie die Remix-LP „Remix“ mit dabei.
Das Vinyl-Set „12×7: The Singles Collection“ umfasst neben Singles wie „Rehab“ und „Stronger Than Me“ auch eine Live-Performance von „Valerie“, einen Kardinal-Beats-Remix von „Love Is a Losing Game“ sowie das Duett „Body and Soul“ mit Tony Bennett. Beigelegt ist ein 20-seitiges Songtext-Booklet. Der Preis liegt bei rund 150 US-Dollar, umgerechnet ca. 130 Euro.
„12×7: The Singles Collection“-Artwork:
„12×7: The Singles Collection“-Tracklist:
Single 1
A: Stronger Than Me
B: What It Is
Single 2
A: Take The Box
B: Round Midnight
Single 3
A: In My Bed
A: You Sent Me Flying
Single 4
A: Pumps
A: Help Yourself
Single 5
A: Rehab
B: Do Me Good
Single 6
A: You Know I’m No Good
B: Monkey Man
Single 7
A: Back To Black
B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)
Single 8
A: Tears Dry on Their Own
B: You’re Wondering Now
Single 9
A: Love Is A Losing Game
B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
Single 10
A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)
B: A Song For You
Single 11
A: Our Day Will Come
B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Single 12
A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
„The Collection“-Artwork:
„The Collection“-Tracklist:
Frank
01. Intro / Stronger Than Me
02. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry
03. Know You Now
04. Fuck Me Pumps
05. I Heard Love Is Blind
06. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)
07. (There Is) No Greater Love
08. In My Bed
09. Take The Box
10. October Song
11. What Is It About Men
12. Help Yourself
13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)
Back to Black
01. Rehab
02. You Know I’m No Good
03. Me & Mr Jones
04. Just Friends
05 .Back To Black
06 Love Is A Losing Game
07. Tears Dry On Their Own
08. Wake Up Alone
09. Some Unholy War
10. He Can Only Hold Her
11. Addicted
Lioness: Hidden Treasures
01. Our Day Will Come
02. Between The Cheats
03. Tears Dry (Original Version)
04. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?
05. Like Smoke
06. Valerie (’68 Version)
07. The Girl From Ipanema
08. Half Time
09. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)
10. Best Friends, Right?
11. Body And Soul
12. A Song For You
Live in London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)
01. Intro / Addicted
02. Just Friends
03. Cherry
04. Back To Black
05. Wake Up Alone
06. Tears Dry On Their Own
07. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)
08. Fuck Me Pumps
09. Some Unholy War
10. Love Is A Losing Game
11. Valerie
12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)
13. Rehab
14. You Know I’m No Good
15. Me & Mr Jones
16. Monkey Man
Remixes
01. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)
02. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)
03. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)
04. In My Bed (CJ Mix)
05. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)
06. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)
07. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)
08. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)
09. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)
10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)
11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)
12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)
13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)
14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)
15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)
Im Juli 2011 starb Amy Winehouse im Alter von 27 Jahren an einer Alkoholvergiftung und gehört damit, wie viele andere bekannte verstorbene Persönlichkeiten zum „Club 27“. Ein Biopic ist weiterhin in Planung, jüngst hat sich „Stranger Things“-Schauspielerin Millie Bobby Brown für die Hauptrolle ins Gespräch gebracht.