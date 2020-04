Berliner Club Ipse ausgebrannt – Verdacht auf Brandstiftung

View this post on Instagram

As police confirmed today, IPSE was the victim of arson, leading to the complete destruction of the entire indoor area and parts of the outdoor area. We are still speechless. Standing in the ruins of what dozens of people put years of energy and passion into is almost excruciating – and it is unbearable to imagine that this happened purposefully. And to make it worse: Due to the specific situation insurance companies won't compenssate the damage to our entire inventory, including the technical equipment. There is no right moment for this – but it couldn't be worse right now. In addition to our ongoing costs, we are now facing additional costs and will not have any revenue in the upcoming weeks / months to pay for the restoration of the club or wages of the team. Despite this unprecedented situation, we all positive that we will continue. We have set up a donation campaign with which you can support us and ensure that one of the last open air clubs in Berlin is preserved. https://www.startnext.com/save-ipse Thank you for the many kind words and expressions of support that have already reached us and thank you for the help. <3 ipse foto credit: @robvonhier