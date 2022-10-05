Musik
Reviews  neue Alben  Features
Film & TV
Netflix  Prime  Serien  Filme
Live
Konzerte  Festivals
Podcasts
Neue Podcasts  Never Forget - der 90er Podcast
Abo
Einzelhefte Sonderhefte
Highlights
Spezial-Abo  Technik  TELEKOM STREET GIGS

Partner von Logo Welt

BET HipHop Awards 2022: 6 Auszeichnungen für Kendrick Lamar

von
Am Dienstag gingen die BET Hip Hop Awards über die Bühne. Kendrick Lamar hat von 17 Kategorien sechs gewonnen. Unter anderem als Künstler des Jahres und für das Album des Jahres.
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar auf dem Glastonbury Festival am 26. Juni 2022.
Foto: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Samir Hussein. All rights reserved.
Am 4. Oktober 2022 fanden die BET Hip Hop Awards statt. Zum 17. Mal wurden die wichtigsten Künstler*innen der amerikanischen HipHop-Welt ausgezeichnet. Dieses Jahr wurden die Awards in Atlanta von Fat Joe moderiert.
Kendrick Lamar gewann mit sechs die meisten Auszeichnungen aus neun möglichen, für die er nominiert wurde. Drake gewann drei Auszeichnungen aus 14 Kategorien. Kanye West hingegen gewann 0 aus 10 möglichen.

Die Kategorie Breakout Artist gewann die Rapperin GloRilla. Der beste DJ des Jahres – Award ging an DJ Drama. Als beste Hip Hop Plattform gab es ein Unentschieden zwischen den beiden Podcasts Drink Champs und Caresha Please. Die einzige andere Kategorie, in der es ein Unentschieden gab, war die Kategorie bestes Feature. Hier schaffte es Drake mit sich selbst gleich zu ziehen. Einmal auf Jack Harlows „Churchill Downs“ und auf „Wait For You“ von Future.

Neben der Performance von „Breakout Artist“-Gewinnerin GloRilla gab es viele weitere. So fand sich Pusha T mit seinem Bruder zusammen, um gemeinsam als Clipse aufzutreten. Das HipHop-Duo gibt es seit 1992. Die Plattenfirma Loud Records wurde mit einer Show von Wu-Tang Clan, Dead Prez, Lil Kim und Fat Joe geehrt.

Eine Liste der Gewinner*innen in jeder Kategorie sowie den Nominierten findet ihr hier:

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky: “D.M.B.”
WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
BIA & J. Cole: “London”
Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
Drake ft. 21 Savage: “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny the Butcher & J. Cole: “Johnny P’s Caddy”
WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
WINNER: EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

WINNER: Latto: “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow: “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”
Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto: 777
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West: Donda
Future: I Never Liked You
Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry
Nas: King’s Disease II
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
WINNER: Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year

D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
WINNER: DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
WINNER (tie): Caresha Please
Complex
WINNER (tie): Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

WINNER: 50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

WINNER (tie): Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)
J. Cole: “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)
J. Cole: “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby: “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)
Kanye West: “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
WINNER (tie): Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss: “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys: “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Nobody”
Latto: “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat: “Woman”

Best International Flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

Themen aus dem Artikel

BET Hip Hop Awards Drake Kanye West Kendrick Lamar


Julia Friese
„And I just quit my job“: Wie Beyoncé mit nur einer Zeile ganz TikTok gegen sich aufbringt
Unsere Gegenwart scheint später nun tatsächlich Geschichte zu werden. Zeit also, sich in dieser Kolumne die popkulturelle Gegenwart genau anzugucken. Was passiert? Und wie und warum hängt das alles zusammen? Hier Folge 19, in der Julia Friese erklärt, warum Beyoncé, Drake und Düsseldorf Düsterboys sehr unterschiedliche Sommer hatten.
Sorgte zuletzt für erhitzte Gemüter: Beyoncé.
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite