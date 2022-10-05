BET HipHop Awards 2022: 6 Auszeichnungen für Kendrick Lamar

Die Kategorie Breakout Artist gewann die Rapperin GloRilla. Der beste DJ des Jahres – Award ging an DJ Drama. Als beste Hip Hop Plattform gab es ein Unentschieden zwischen den beiden Podcasts Drink Champs und Caresha Please. Die einzige andere Kategorie, in der es ein Unentschieden gab, war die Kategorie bestes Feature. Hier schaffte es Drake mit sich selbst gleich zu ziehen. Einmal auf Jack Harlows „Churchill Downs“ und auf „Wait For You“ von Future.
Neben der Performance von „Breakout Artist“-Gewinnerin GloRilla gab es viele weitere. So fand sich Pusha T mit seinem Bruder zusammen, um gemeinsam als Clipse aufzutreten. Das HipHop-Duo gibt es seit 1992. Die Plattenfirma Loud Records wurde mit einer Show von Wu-Tang Clan, Dead Prez, Lil Kim und Fat Joe geehrt.
Eine Liste der Gewinner*innen in jeder Kategorie sowie den Nominierten findet ihr hier:
Best Hip Hop Video
A$AP Rocky: “D.M.B.”
WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
BIA & J. Cole: “London”
Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Collaboration
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
Drake ft. 21 Savage: “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny the Butcher & J. Cole: “Johnny P’s Caddy”
WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Duo or Group
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
WINNER: EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
Best Live Performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
Song of the Year
WINNER: Latto: “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow: “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”
Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Latto: 777
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West: Donda
Future: I Never Liked You
Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry
Nas: King’s Disease II
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
WINNER: Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ of the Year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
WINNER: DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Best Hip Hop Platform
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
WINNER (tie): Caresha Please
Complex
WINNER (tie): Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
Hustler of the Year
WINNER: 50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
WINNER (tie): Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)
J. Cole: “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)
J. Cole: “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby: “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)
Kanye West: “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
WINNER (tie): Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss: “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)
Impact Track
WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys: “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Nobody”
Latto: “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat: “Woman”
Best International Flow
WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)