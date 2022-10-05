BET HipHop Awards 2022: 6 Auszeichnungen für Kendrick Lamar

Am 4. Oktober 2022 fanden die BET Hip Hop Awards statt. Zum 17. Mal wurden die wichtigsten Künstler*innen der amerikanischen Hip Hop-Welt ausgezeichnet. Dieses Jahr wurden die Awards in Atlanta von Fat Joe moderiert. Kendrick Lamar gewann mit sechs die meisten Auszeichnungen aus neun möglichen, für die er nominiert wurde. Drake gewann drei Auszeichnungen aus 14 Kategorien. Kanye West hingegen gewann 0 aus 10 möglichen.

Die Kategorie Breakout Artist gewann die Rapperin GloRilla. Der beste DJ des Jahres – Award ging an DJ Drama. Als beste Hip Hop Plattform gab es ein Unentschieden zwischen den beiden Podcasts Drink Champs und Caresha Please. Die einzige andere Kategorie, in der es ein Unentschieden gab, war die Kategorie bestes Feature. Hier schaffte es Drake mit sich selbst gleich zu ziehen. Einmal auf Jack Harlows „Churchill Downs“ und auf „Wait For You“ von Future.

Neben der Performance von „Breakout Artist“-Gewinnerin GloRilla gab es viele weitere. So fand sich Pusha T mit seinem Bruder zusammen, um gemeinsam als Clipse aufzutreten. Das HipHop-Duo gibt es seit 1992. Die Plattenfirma Loud Records wurde mit einer Show von Wu-Tang Clan, Dead Prez, Lil Kim und Fat Joe geehrt.

Eine Liste der Gewinner*innen in jeder Kategorie sowie den Nominierten findet ihr hier:

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky: “D.M.B.”

WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

BIA & J. Cole: “London”

Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

Drake ft. 21 Savage: “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny the Butcher & J. Cole: “Johnny P’s Caddy”

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

WINNER: EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

WINNER: Latto: “Big Energy”

Hitkidd & Glorilla: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow: “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”

Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto: 777

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West: Donda

Future: I Never Liked You

Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry

Nas: King’s Disease II

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

WINNER: Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

WINNER: DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

WINNER (tie): Caresha Please

Complex

WINNER (tie): Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

WINNER: 50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

WINNER (tie): Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)

J. Cole: “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)

J. Cole: “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby: “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)

Kanye West: “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

WINNER (tie): Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss: “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys: “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Nobody”

Latto: “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat: “Woman”

Best International Flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)