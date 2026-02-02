Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny schreibt Geschichte – alle Gewinner

Noch nie wurde ein spanischsprachiges Album zum besten des Jahres gekürt. Gewinner des Abends neben Bad Bunny: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish und The Cure.

Am Sonntag (01. Februar) wurden in Los Angeles zum 68. Mal die Grammys verliehen. Bereits im Vorfeld der Veranstaltung wurden die meisten Gewinner der 96 Grammy-Kategorien bekannt gegeben, Trevor Noah moderierte dann das Event in der Crypto.com Arena. Es war inzwischen bereits das sechste Mal, dass der Komiker die ehrenvolle Aufgabe übernahm. Im kommenden Jahr macht er aber Platz für jemand anderes.

Der größte Moment bei der diesjährigen Grammy-Verleihung: Bad Bunny gewann mit DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS den Preis für das „Album des Jahres“ . Es war einer von drei Preisen für den puertoricanischen Star. Noch nie zuvor gelang dies mit einer spanischsprachigen LP. Der Rapper gewann außerdem den Preis für das beste Música Urbana-Album und die beste globale Musikdarbietung.

Kendrick Lamar gewann fünf Grammys

Gewinner des Abends war Kendrick Lamar mit fünf Grammys (bei neun Nominierungen). Für „Luther“ gelang es ihm sogar, zum zweiten Mal hintereinander in der Kategorie „Aufnahme des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet zu werden. Den Song nahm er gemeinsam mit SZA auf.

Außerdem holte Billie Eilish bereits zum dritten Mal für den „Song des Jahres“ ein goldenes Grammophon nachhause. Diesmal gab es den Grammy für „Wildflower”. Lady Gaga gewann für MAYHEM in der Kategorie „Bestes Pop-Vocal-Album, während „Abracadabra“ als „Beste Dance/Pop-Aufnahme“ ausgezeichnet wurde. Beste Newcomerin des Jahres ist Olivia Dean.

Kehlani gewann den Preis für die beste R&B-Darbietung und den besten R&B-Song („Folded“). Das beste Dance/Electro-Album stammt in diesem Jahrgang von FKA twigs (EUSEXUA). Zu ihrer eigenen Überraschung erhielten The Cure für die beste alternative Musikdarbietung und das beste alternative Musikalbum erstmals in ihrer langen Karriere Grammys.

Joni Mitchell nahm persönlich ihren Grammy für das beste historische Album (JONI MITCHELL ARCHIVES, VOL. 4: THE ASYLUM YEARS (1976–1980)) entgegen.

Abgerundet wurde die Grammy-Verleihung wie stets von zahlreichen Live-Performances, darunter von Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Tyler The Creator und Justin Bieber. Spannend war das Medley all der Nominierten für die Kategorie „Bester neuer Act“. Auf der Bühne sangen gemeinsam Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean und Sombr. Lauryn Hill ehrte die verstorbenen D’Angelo und Roberta Flack.

Alle wichtigen Grammy-Gewinner auf einen Blick

Album des Jahres

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Aufnahme des Jahres

Bad Bunny – „DtMF“

Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“

Doechii – „Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – „Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”

Chappell Roan – „The Subway”

Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”

Song des Jahres

Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”

Doechii – „Anxiety”

Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”

„DtMF” – Bad Bunny

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden” (aus KPop Demon Hunters )

) Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild”

Billie Eilish – „Wildflower”

Bester neuer Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter:in des Jahres, nicht-klassisch

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Produzent:in des Jahres, nicht-klassisch

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Beste Pop-Solo-Darbietung

Justin Bieber – „Daisies“

Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“

Lady Gaga – „Disease“

Chappell Roan – „The Subway“

Lola Young – „Messy“

Bestes Pop-Vocal-Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Beste Pop-Duo-/Gruppen-Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – „Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden”

KATSEYE – „Gabriela”

Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”

SZA mit Kendrick Lamar – „30 for 30”

Beste Remix-Aufnahme

„Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” – Gesaffelstein, Remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

„Don’t Forget About Us” – KAYTRANADA, Remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

„A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” – Ron Trent, Remixer (Soul II Soul)

„Galvanize” – Chris Lake, Remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

„Golden – David Guetta REM/X” – David Guetta, Remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Beste Dance-Pop-Aufnahme

Selena Gomez & benny blanco – „Bluest Flame”

Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”

Zara Larsson – „Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae – „Just Keep Watching”

PinkPantheress – „Illegal”

Bestes traditionelles Pop-Vocal-Album

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – „Who Believes in Angels?”

Lady Gaga – „Harlequin”

Laufey – „A Matter of Time”

Barbra Streisand – „The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2”

Bestes Dance-Elektro-Album

FKA twigs – „Eusexua”

Fred again.. – „ Ten Days ”

” PinkPantheress – „ Fancy That ”

” Rüfüs Du Sol – „ Inhale / Exhale ”

” Skrillex –Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Beste Dance-/Elektro-Aufnahme

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – „No Cap”

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – „Victory Lap”

Kaytranada – „Space Invader”

Skrillex – „Voltage”

Tame Impala – „End of Summer”

Bestes Rockalbum

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Bester Rocksong

Nine Inch Nails – „As Alive As You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token – „Caramel

Hayley Williams – „Glum”

Turnstile – „Never Enough”

Yungblud – „Zombie”

Beste Metal-Darbietung

Dream Theater – „Night Terror”

Ghost – „Lachryma”

Sleep Token – „Emergence”

Spiritbox – „Soft Spine”

Turnstile – „Birds”

Beste Rock-Performance

Amyl and The Sniffers – „U Should Not Be Doing That”

Linkin Park – „The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile – „Never Enough”

Hayley Williams – „Mirtazapine”

Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – „Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Beste Alternative-Musik-Performance

Bon Iver – „Everything Is Peaceful Love”

The Cure – „Alone”

Turnstile – „Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg – „Mangetout”

Hayley Williams – „Parachute”

Bestes Alternative-Musik-Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Bestes R&B-Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Bester R&B-Song

Kehlani – „Folded”

Summer Walker – „Heart of a Woman”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – „It Depends”

Durand Bernarr – „Overqualified”

Leon Thomas – „Yes It Is”

Beste R&B-Darbietung

Justin Bieber – „Yukon”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – „It Depends”

Kehlani – „Folded”

Leon Thomas – „Mutt” (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – „Heart of a Woman”

Beste traditionelle R&B-Darbietung

Durand Bernarr – „Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway – „Uptown”

Ledisi – „Love You Too”

SZA – „Crybaby”

Leon Thomas – „Vibes Don’t Lie”

Bestes progressives R&B-Album

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – „Love on Digital“

Flo – „Access All Areas“

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – „Come As You Are“

Bestes Spoken-Word-Poetry-Album

Queen Sheba – „A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that“ (teilweise live aufgenommen @City Winery & anderen Orten)

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Mad Skillz – Words for Days Vol. 1

Bestes Rap-Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Bester Rap-Song

Doechii – „Anxiety”

Clipse featuring John Legend und Voices of Fire – „The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red und Lil Wayne – „Sticky”

GloRilla – „TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – „TV Off”

Beste melodische Rap-Darbietung

Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – „Proud of Me”

JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – „Wholeheartedly”

Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”

Terrace Martin und Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – „WeMaj”

PartyNextDoor und Drake – „Somebody Loves Me”

Beste Rap-Darbietung

Cardi B – „Outside”

Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar und Pharrell Williams – „Chains & Whips”

Doechii – „Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – „TV Off”

Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – „Darling, I”

Bestes Música Urbana-Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin – Mixteip

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – Eub Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Bestes Música Mexicana-Album (einschließlich Tejano)

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala M í a

Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos

Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)

Bobby Pulido and Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Bestes Latin-Pop-Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

(Deluxe) Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Bestes Latin-Rock- oder Alternative-Album

Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes

Astropical – Astropical

Ca7riel und Paco Amoroso – Papota

Los Wizzards – Algorhythm

Fito Paez – Novela

Bestes tropisches Latin-Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías

Gloria Estefan – Raíces

Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0

Alain Pérez – Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Bestes traditionelles Country-Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health

Bestes zeitgenössisches Country-Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Beste Country-Solo-Darbietung

Tyler Childers – „Nose on the Grindstone”

Shaboozey – „Good News”

Chris Stapleton – „Bad As I Used to Be”

Zach Top – „I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – „Somewhere Over Laredo”

Beste Country-Duo-/Gruppen-Darbietung

Miranda Lambert und Chris Stapleton – „A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – „Trailblazer”

Margo Price und Tyler Childers – „Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Shaboozey und Jelly Roll – „Amen”

George Strait und Chris Stapleton – „Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Bester Country-Song

Tyler Childers – „Bitin’ List”

Shaboozey – „Good News”

Zach Top – „I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – „Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert und Chris Stapleton – „A Song to Sing”

Beste amerikanische Roots-Performance

Jon Batiste featuring Randy Newman – „Lonely Avenue”

I’m With Her – „Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell – „Crimson And Clay”

Alison Krauss und Union Station – „Richmond on the James”

Mavis Staples – „Beautiful Strangers”

Beste Americana-Darbietung

Sierra Hull – „Boom”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – „Poison in My Well”

Mavis Staples – „Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle – „That’s Gonna Leave a Mark“

Jesse Welles – „Horses“

Bester American-Roots-Song

I’m With Her – „Ancient Light“

Jon Batiste – „Big Money“

Jason Isbell – „Foxes in the Snow“

Jesse Welles – „Middle“

Sierra Hull – „Spitfire“

Bestes Americana-Album

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Larkin Poe – Bloom

Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles – Middle

Bestes Bluegrass-Album

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia

The Steeldrivers – Outrun

Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

Bestes traditionelles Blues-Album

Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch

Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd und Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways

Bestes zeitgenössisches Blues-Album

Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough

Samantha Fish – Paper Doll

Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK

Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids

Southern Avenue – Family

Bestes Folk-Album

Rhiannon Giddens und Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say to the Crow

Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses

I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (24. April – 24. September)

Beste Gospel-Darbietung/Song

Kirk Franklin – „Do It Again”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – „Church”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – „Still” (Live)

Pastor Mike Jr – „Amen”

Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar – „Come Jesus Come”

Beste afrikanische Musikdarbietung

Burna Boy – „Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay – „With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – „Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – „Gimme Dat”

Tyla – „Push 2 Start”

Beste globale Musikdarbietung

Bad Bunny – „EoO“

Ciro Hurtado – „Cantando en el Camino“

Angélique Kidjo – „Jerusalema“

Yeisy Rojas – „Inmigrante Y Que?“

Shakti – „Shrini’s Dream“ (Live)

Anoushka Shankar mit Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – „Daybreak“

Bestes globales Musikalbum

Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha

Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness

Youssou N’Dour – Eclairer le monde – Light the World

Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

(50th Anniversary Tour Live) Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light

Caetano Veloso und Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Bestes Musical-Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Bestes Reggae-Album

Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love

Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul

Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah

Mortimer – From Within

Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home

Bestes Comedy-Album

Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem

Ali Wong – Single Lady

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…

Nate Bargatze –Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Bestes Hörbuch, beste Erzählung und beste Storytelling-Aufnahme

Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass

Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir

Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Beste Compilation-Soundtrack für visuelle Medien

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Verschiedene Künstler – F1® The Album

Verschiedene Künstler – KPop Demon Hunters

Verschiedene Künstler – Sinners

Verschiedene Künstler – Wicked

Bester Song für visuelle Medien

Nine Inch Nails – „As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (aus Tron: Ares )

) Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden” (aus KPop Demon Hunters )

Miles Caton – „I Lied to You” (aus Sinners )

) Elton John und Brandi Carlile – „Never Too Late” (aus Elton John: Never Too Late )

) Jayme Lawson – „Pale, Pale Moon” (aus Sinners )

) Rod Wave – „Sinners” (aus Sinners)

Beste Filmmusik für visuelle Medien (einschließlich Film und Fernsehen)

John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Beste Filmmusik für Videospiele und andere interaktive Medien

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, Komponist

— Pinar Toprak, Komponist Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, Komponist

— Wilbert Roget, II, Komponist Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, Komponist

— Gordy Haab, Komponist Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, Komponisten

— Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, Komponisten Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, Komponist

Bestes Musikvideo

Sade – „Young Lion”

Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“

Clipse – „So Be It“

Doechii – „Anxiety“

OK Go – „Love“

Bester Musikfilm

Devo – Devo

Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Diane Warren – „Relentless“

John Williams – „Music by John Williams“

Pharrell Williams – „Piece by Piece“

Bestes Albumcover

Tyler, the Creator – „ Chromakopia “ (Shaun Llewellyn & Luis „Panch“ Perez)

„ “ Djo – „The Crux“ (William Wesley II)

Bad Bunny – „Debí Tirar Más Fotos“ (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)

Perfume Genius – „Glory“ (Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S.)

Wet Leg – „Moisturizer“ (Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale)

Bestes technisch umgesetztes Album, nicht-klassisch

All Things Light

Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence „Boo“ Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, Toningenieure; Dale Becker, Mastering-Ingenieur (Cam)

Arcadia

Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, Toningenieure; Brad Blackwood, Mastering-Ingenieur (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, Toningenieure; Patricia Sullivan, Mastering-Ingenieurin (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, Toningenieure; Patricia Sullivan, Mastering Engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F—boy – Andrew Law, Immersive Mix Engineer (Duckwrth)

– Andrew Law, Immersive Mix Engineer (Duckwrth) Immersed – Justin Gray, Immersive Mix Engineer; Michael Romanowski, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live – Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Mix-Ingenieure; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Produzenten (Various Artists)

– Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Mix-Ingenieure; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Produzenten (Various Artists) Tearjerkers -Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Mix-Ingenieur; Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Produzent (Tearjerkers)

-Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Mix-Ingenieur; Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Produzent (Tearjerkers) Yule – Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mix Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Trio Mediæval)

Bestes Recording-Paket

And The Adjacent Possible – Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, Art Directors (OK Go)

Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, Art Directors (OK Go) Balloonerism – Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, Art Directors (Mac Miller)

Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, Art Directors (Mac Miller) Danse Macabre: De Luxe – Rory McCartney, Art Director (Duran Duran)

Rory McCartney, Art Director (Duran Duran) Loud Is As – Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, Art Directors (Tsunami)

Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, Art Directors (Tsunami) Sequoia – Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, Art Directors (Various Artists)

Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, Art Directors (Various Artists) The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, Art Directors (Mac Miller)

Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, Art Directors (Mac Miller) Tracks II: The Lost Albums – Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, Art Directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Beste Liner Notes für ein Album

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 – Scott B. Bomar, Autor der Albumnotizen (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

Scott B. Bomar, Autor der Albumnotizen (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos) After The Last Sky – Adam Shatz, Autor der Albumnotizen (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Adam Shatz, Autor der Albumnotizen (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland) Árabe – Amanda Ekery, Autorin der Albumnotizen (Amanda Ekery)

Amanda Ekery, Autorin der Albumnotizen (Amanda Ekery) The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 – Alec Palao, Autor der Albumnotizen (Sly & The Family Stone)

Alec Palao, Autor der Albumnotizen (Sly & The Family Stone) A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – Bob Mehr, Autor der Albumnotizen (Wilco)

– Bob Mehr, Autor der Albumnotizen (Wilco) Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings – Ashley Kahn, Autor der Albumnotizen (Miles Davis)

Bestes historisches Album