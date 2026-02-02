Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny schreibt Geschichte – alle Gewinner
Noch nie wurde ein spanischsprachiges Album zum besten des Jahres gekürt. Gewinner des Abends neben Bad Bunny: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish und The Cure.
Am Sonntag (01. Februar) wurden in Los Angeles zum 68. Mal die Grammys verliehen. Bereits im Vorfeld der Veranstaltung wurden die meisten Gewinner der 96 Grammy-Kategorien bekannt gegeben, Trevor Noah moderierte dann das Event in der Crypto.com Arena. Es war inzwischen bereits das sechste Mal, dass der Komiker die ehrenvolle Aufgabe übernahm. Im kommenden Jahr macht er aber Platz für jemand anderes.
Der größte Moment bei der diesjährigen Grammy-Verleihung: Bad Bunny gewann mit DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS den Preis für das „Album des Jahres“ . Es war einer von drei Preisen für den puertoricanischen Star. Noch nie zuvor gelang dies mit einer spanischsprachigen LP. Der Rapper gewann außerdem den Preis für das beste Música Urbana-Album und die beste globale Musikdarbietung.
Kendrick Lamar gewann fünf Grammys
Gewinner des Abends war Kendrick Lamar mit fünf Grammys (bei neun Nominierungen). Für „Luther“ gelang es ihm sogar, zum zweiten Mal hintereinander in der Kategorie „Aufnahme des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet zu werden. Den Song nahm er gemeinsam mit SZA auf.
Außerdem holte Billie Eilish bereits zum dritten Mal für den „Song des Jahres“ ein goldenes Grammophon nachhause. Diesmal gab es den Grammy für „Wildflower”. Lady Gaga gewann für MAYHEM in der Kategorie „Bestes Pop-Vocal-Album, während „Abracadabra“ als „Beste Dance/Pop-Aufnahme“ ausgezeichnet wurde. Beste Newcomerin des Jahres ist Olivia Dean.
Kehlani gewann den Preis für die beste R&B-Darbietung und den besten R&B-Song („Folded“). Das beste Dance/Electro-Album stammt in diesem Jahrgang von FKA twigs (EUSEXUA). Zu ihrer eigenen Überraschung erhielten The Cure für die beste alternative Musikdarbietung und das beste alternative Musikalbum erstmals in ihrer langen Karriere Grammys.
Joni Mitchell nahm persönlich ihren Grammy für das beste historische Album (JONI MITCHELL ARCHIVES, VOL. 4: THE ASYLUM YEARS (1976–1980)) entgegen.
Abgerundet wurde die Grammy-Verleihung wie stets von zahlreichen Live-Performances, darunter von Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Tyler The Creator und Justin Bieber. Spannend war das Medley all der Nominierten für die Kategorie „Bester neuer Act“. Auf der Bühne sangen gemeinsam Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean und Sombr. Lauryn Hill ehrte die verstorbenen D’Angelo und Roberta Flack.
Alle wichtigen Grammy-Gewinner auf einen Blick
Album des Jahres
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Aufnahme des Jahres
- Bad Bunny – „DtMF“
- Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“
- Doechii – „Anxiety”
- Billie Eilish – „Wildflower”
- Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”
- Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”
- Chappell Roan – „The Subway”
- Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”
Song des Jahres
- Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”
- Doechii – „Anxiety”
- Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”
- „DtMF” – Bad Bunny
- Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden” (aus KPop Demon Hunters)
- Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”
- Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild”
- Billie Eilish – „Wildflower”
Bester neuer Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Songwriter:in des Jahres, nicht-klassisch
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Produzent:in des Jahres, nicht-klassisch
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Beste Pop-Solo-Darbietung
- Justin Bieber – „Daisies“
- Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“
- Lady Gaga – „Disease“
- Chappell Roan – „The Subway“
- Lola Young – „Messy“
Bestes Pop-Vocal-Album
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Beste Pop-Duo-/Gruppen-Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – „Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden”
KATSEYE – „Gabriela”
Rosé und Bruno Mars – „APT.”
SZA mit Kendrick Lamar – „30 for 30”
Beste Remix-Aufnahme
- „Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” – Gesaffelstein, Remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
- „Don’t Forget About Us” – KAYTRANADA, Remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
- „A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” – Ron Trent, Remixer (Soul II Soul)
- „Galvanize” – Chris Lake, Remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- „Golden – David Guetta REM/X” – David Guetta, Remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Beste Dance-Pop-Aufnahme
- Selena Gomez & benny blanco – „Bluest Flame”
- Lady Gaga – „Abracadabra”
- Zara Larsson – „Midnight Sun”
- Tate McRae – „Just Keep Watching”
- PinkPantheress – „Illegal”
Bestes traditionelles Pop-Vocal-Album
- Laila Biali – Wintersongs
- Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile – „Who Believes in Angels?”
- Lady Gaga – „Harlequin”
- Laufey – „A Matter of Time”
- Barbra Streisand – „The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2”
Bestes Dance-Elektro-Album
- FKA twigs – „Eusexua”
- Fred again.. – „Ten Days”
- PinkPantheress – „Fancy That”
- Rüfüs Du Sol – „Inhale / Exhale”
- Skrillex –Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Beste Dance-/Elektro-Aufnahme
- Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – „No Cap”
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – „Victory Lap”
- Kaytranada – „Space Invader”
- Skrillex – „Voltage”
- Tame Impala – „End of Summer”
Bestes Rockalbum
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Idols
Bester Rocksong
- Nine Inch Nails – „As Alive As You Need Me to Be”
- Sleep Token – „Caramel
- Hayley Williams – „Glum”
- Turnstile – „Never Enough”
- Yungblud – „Zombie”
Beste Metal-Darbietung
- Dream Theater – „Night Terror”
- Ghost – „Lachryma”
- Sleep Token – „Emergence”
- Spiritbox – „Soft Spine”
- Turnstile – „Birds”
Beste Rock-Performance
- Amyl and The Sniffers – „U Should Not Be Doing That”
- Linkin Park – „The Emptiness Machine”
- Turnstile – „Never Enough”
- Hayley Williams – „Mirtazapine”
- Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – „Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Beste Alternative-Musik-Performance
- Bon Iver – „Everything Is Peaceful Love”
- The Cure – „Alone”
- Turnstile – „Seein’ Stars”
- Wet Leg – „Mangetout”
- Hayley Williams – „Parachute”
Bestes Alternative-Musik-Album
- Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg – Moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Bestes R&B-Album
- Givēon – Beloved
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
Bester R&B-Song
- Kehlani – „Folded”
- Summer Walker – „Heart of a Woman”
- Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – „It Depends”
- Durand Bernarr – „Overqualified”
- Leon Thomas – „Yes It Is”
Beste R&B-Darbietung
- Justin Bieber – „Yukon”
- Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – „It Depends”
- Kehlani – „Folded”
- Leon Thomas – „Mutt” (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
- Summer Walker – „Heart of a Woman”
Beste traditionelle R&B-Darbietung
- Durand Bernarr – „Here We Are”
- Lalah Hathaway – „Uptown”
- Ledisi – „Love You Too”
- SZA – „Crybaby”
- Leon Thomas – „Vibes Don’t Lie”
Bestes progressives R&B-Album
- Durand Bernarr – Bloom
- Bilal – Adjust Brightness
- Destin Conrad – „Love on Digital“
- Flo – „Access All Areas“
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – „Come As You Are“
Bestes Spoken-Word-Poetry-Album
- Queen Sheba – „A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that“ (teilweise live aufgenommen @City Winery & anderen Orten)
- Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
- Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
- Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
- Mad Skillz – Words for Days Vol. 1
Bestes Rap-Album
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- GloRilla – Glorious
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia
Bester Rap-Song
- Doechii – „Anxiety”
- Clipse featuring John Legend und Voices of Fire – „The Birds Don’t Sing”
- Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red und Lil Wayne – „Sticky”
- GloRilla – „TGIF”
- Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – „TV Off”
Beste melodische Rap-Darbietung
- Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – „Proud of Me”
- JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – „Wholeheartedly”
- Kendrick Lamar mit SZA – „Luther”
- Terrace Martin und Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – „WeMaj”
- PartyNextDoor und Drake – „Somebody Loves Me”
Beste Rap-Darbietung
- Cardi B – „Outside”
- Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar und Pharrell Williams – „Chains & Whips”
- Doechii – „Anxiety”
- Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – „TV Off”
- Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – „Darling, I”
Bestes Música Urbana-Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- J Balvin – Mixteip
- Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- Nicki Nicole – Naiki
- Trueno – Eub Deluxe
- Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Bestes Música Mexicana-Album (einschließlich Tejano)
- Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía
- Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
- Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
- Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)
- Bobby Pulido and Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Bestes Latin-Pop-Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G – Tropicoqueta
- Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
- Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Bestes Latin-Rock- oder Alternative-Album
- Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
- Astropical – Astropical
- Ca7riel und Paco Amoroso – Papota
- Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
- Fito Paez – Novela
Bestes tropisches Latin-Album
- Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías
- Gloria Estefan – Raíces
- Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
- Alain Pérez – Bingo
- Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Bestes traditionelles Country-Album
- Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
- Lukas Nelson – American Romance
- Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
- Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
- Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health
Bestes zeitgenössisches Country-Album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. the Machine
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Beste Country-Solo-Darbietung
- Tyler Childers – „Nose on the Grindstone”
- Shaboozey – „Good News”
- Chris Stapleton – „Bad As I Used to Be”
- Zach Top – „I Never Lie”
- Lainey Wilson – „Somewhere Over Laredo”
Beste Country-Duo-/Gruppen-Darbietung
- Miranda Lambert und Chris Stapleton – „A Song to Sing”
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – „Trailblazer”
- Margo Price und Tyler Childers – „Love Me Like You Used to Do”
- Shaboozey und Jelly Roll – „Amen”
- George Strait und Chris Stapleton – „Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Bester Country-Song
- Tyler Childers – „Bitin’ List”
- Shaboozey – „Good News”
- Zach Top – „I Never Lie”
- Lainey Wilson – „Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Miranda Lambert und Chris Stapleton – „A Song to Sing”
Beste amerikanische Roots-Performance
- Jon Batiste featuring Randy Newman – „Lonely Avenue”
- I’m With Her – „Ancient Light”
- Jason Isbell – „Crimson And Clay”
- Alison Krauss und Union Station – „Richmond on the James”
- Mavis Staples – „Beautiful Strangers”
Beste Americana-Darbietung
- Sierra Hull – „Boom”
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – „Poison in My Well”
- Mavis Staples – „Godspeed”
- Molly Tuttle – „That’s Gonna Leave a Mark“
- Jesse Welles – „Horses“
Bester American-Roots-Song
- I’m With Her – „Ancient Light“
- Jon Batiste – „Big Money“
- Jason Isbell – „Foxes in the Snow“
- Jesse Welles – „Middle“
- Sierra Hull – „Spitfire“
Bestes Americana-Album
- Jon Batiste – Big Money
- Larkin Poe – Bloom
- Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree
- Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
- Jesse Welles – Middle
Bestes Bluegrass-Album
- Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland
- Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
- The Steeldrivers – Outrun
- Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
Bestes traditionelles Blues-Album
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd und Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways
Bestes zeitgenössisches Blues-Album
- Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough
- Samantha Fish – Paper Doll
- Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK
- Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids
- Southern Avenue – Family
Bestes Folk-Album
- Rhiannon Giddens und Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say to the Crow
- Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses
- I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
- Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
- Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (24. April – 24. September)
Beste Gospel-Darbietung/Song
- Kirk Franklin – „Do It Again”
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – „Church”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – „Still” (Live)
- Pastor Mike Jr – „Amen”
- Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar – „Come Jesus Come”
Beste afrikanische Musikdarbietung
- Burna Boy – „Love”
- Davido Featuring Omah Lay – „With You”
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – „Hope & Love”
- Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – „Gimme Dat”
- Tyla – „Push 2 Start”
Beste globale Musikdarbietung
- Bad Bunny – „EoO“
- Ciro Hurtado – „Cantando en el Camino“
- Angélique Kidjo – „Jerusalema“
- Yeisy Rojas – „Inmigrante Y Que?“
- Shakti – „Shrini’s Dream“ (Live)
- Anoushka Shankar mit Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – „Daybreak“
Bestes globales Musikalbum
- Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha
- Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
- Youssou N’Dour – Eclairer le monde – Light the World
- Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
- Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light
- Caetano Veloso und Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Bestes Musical-Album
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just in Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Bestes Reggae-Album
- Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love
- Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul
- Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah
- Mortimer – From Within
- Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home
Bestes Comedy-Album
- Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years
- Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
- Ali Wong – Single Lady
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…
- Nate Bargatze –Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Bestes Hörbuch, beste Erzählung und beste Storytelling-Aufnahme
- Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
- Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass
- Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir
- Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
- Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Beste Compilation-Soundtrack für visuelle Medien
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Verschiedene Künstler – F1® The Album
- Verschiedene Künstler – KPop Demon Hunters
- Verschiedene Künstler – Sinners
- Verschiedene Künstler – Wicked
Bester Song für visuelle Medien
- Nine Inch Nails – „As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (aus Tron: Ares)
- Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – „Golden” (aus KPop Demon Hunters)
- Miles Caton – „I Lied to You” (aus Sinners)
- Elton John und Brandi Carlile – „Never Too Late” (aus Elton John: Never Too Late)
- Jayme Lawson – „Pale, Pale Moon” (aus Sinners)
- Rod Wave – „Sinners” (aus Sinners)
Beste Filmmusik für visuelle Medien (einschließlich Film und Fernsehen)
- John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon
- Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
- John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Beste Filmmusik für Videospiele und andere interaktive Medien
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, Komponist
- Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, Komponist
- Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, Komponist
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, Komponisten
- Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, Komponist
Bestes Musikvideo
- Sade – „Young Lion”
- Sabrina Carpenter – „Manchild“
- Clipse – „So Be It“
- Doechii – „Anxiety“
- OK Go – „Love“
Bester Musikfilm
- Devo – Devo
- Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
- Diane Warren – „Relentless“
- John Williams – „Music by John Williams“
- Pharrell Williams – „Piece by Piece“
Bestes Albumcover
- Tyler, the Creator – „Chromakopia“ (Shaun Llewellyn & Luis „Panch“ Perez)
- Djo – „The Crux“ (William Wesley II)
- Bad Bunny – „Debí Tirar Más Fotos“ (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)
- Perfume Genius – „Glory“ (Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S.)
- Wet Leg – „Moisturizer“ (Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale)
Bestes technisch umgesetztes Album, nicht-klassisch
- All Things Light
- Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence „Boo“ Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, Toningenieure; Dale Becker, Mastering-Ingenieur (Cam)
- Arcadia
- Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, Toningenieure; Brad Blackwood, Mastering-Ingenieur (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
- For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women
- Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, Toningenieure; Patricia Sullivan, Mastering-Ingenieurin (Japanese Breakfast)
- That Wasn’t A Dream
- Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, Toningenieure; Patricia Sullivan, Mastering Engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- All American F—boy – Andrew Law, Immersive Mix Engineer (Duckwrth)
- Immersed – Justin Gray, Immersive Mix Engineer; Michael Romanowski, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Justin Gray)
- An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live – Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Mix-Ingenieure; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive Produzenten (Various Artists)
- Tearjerkers -Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Mix-Ingenieur; Hans-Martin Buff, immersiver Produzent (Tearjerkers)
- Yule – Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mix Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Trio Mediæval)
Bestes Recording-Paket
- And The Adjacent Possible – Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, Art Directors (OK Go)
- Balloonerism – Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, Art Directors (Mac Miller)
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe – Rory McCartney, Art Director (Duran Duran)
- Loud Is As – Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, Art Directors (Tsunami)
- Sequoia – Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, Art Directors (Various Artists)
- The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, Art Directors (Mac Miller)
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums – Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, Art Directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Beste Liner Notes für ein Album
- Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 – Scott B. Bomar, Autor der Albumnotizen (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
- After The Last Sky – Adam Shatz, Autor der Albumnotizen (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
- Árabe – Amanda Ekery, Autorin der Albumnotizen (Amanda Ekery)
- The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 – Alec Palao, Autor der Albumnotizen (Sly & The Family Stone)
- A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – Bob Mehr, Autor der Albumnotizen (Wilco)
- Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings – Ashley Kahn, Autor der Albumnotizen (Miles Davis)
Bestes historisches Album
- Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 – Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, Compilation-Produzenten; Bernie Grundman, Mastering-Ingenieur (Joni Mitchell)
- The Making Of Five Leaves Left – Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, Compilation-Produzenten; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, Mastering-Ingenieure; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, Restaurierungsingenieure (Nick Drake)
- Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41 – Samy Ben Redjeb, Compilation-Produzent; Michael Graves, Mastering-Ingenieur; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, Restaurierungsingenieure (Various Artists)
- Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa Nr. 39 – Samy Ben Redjeb, Compilation-Produzent; Michael Graves, Mastering-Ingenieur; Jordan McLeod, Restaurierungsingenieur (Various Artists)
- You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation-Produzenten; Michael Graves, Mastering-Ingenieur; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, Restaurierungsingenieure (Doc Pomus)