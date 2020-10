Jack White macht einem Straßenmusiker ein unfassbares Geschenk

And now for something absolutely incredible…

Story time.

This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I’m on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive ’s manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar.

Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster.

Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty.

Thanks Jack. I’d love to thank you personally one day, you’re a legend.

#fender #guitar #electricguitar #thewhitestripes #jackwhite @guitarguitaruk @guitarguitaredinburgh